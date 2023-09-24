The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
QB Justin Fields, Bears open with little offense vs. Chiefs

Fields got sacked on third-and-four, leading to a punt.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Justin Fields passing during a game.

Fields went into the Chiefs game with 70.7 passer rating.

Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bears stopped the Chiefs on their opening drive of the game, but couldn’t cash in on that opportunity.

Starting from their own 3-yard line, the Bears made it to the 24 before punting. Quarterback Justin Fields opened with a 15-yard pass to Chase Claypool on the right sideline. When the Bears got to third-and-four, though, Fields got sacked at the line of scrimmage.

Fields aired out frustration with the offense Wednesday, pointing out his own poor decisions and saying he has been overcoached. Over the first two games, Fields completed 60.6% of his passes, threw two touchdown passes and three interceptions. His 70.7 passer rating ranked 25th in the league.

Fields said he has been overthinking things in the pocket, and when asked why, he said, “Could be coaching, I think. They are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more.”

