Taylor Swift in Kansas City for Bears game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hottest musician in the world is watching the Bears play the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium and sitting with the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two have flirted through the media lately, with Kelce’s brother Jason — a center for the Eagles — jokingly claiming the two were dating.

“I threw it out there,” Travis Kelce told ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead, and see which one is a little more lit.’”

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” filled stadiums across America all summer. He next stop is in early November in Buenos Aires.

Kelce’s mom, Donna, gained fame at the Super Bowl in February when her sons faced off against each other.

