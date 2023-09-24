The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Bears Entertainment and Culture Sports

Taylor Swift in Kansas City for Bears game

The hottest musician in the world is watching the Bears play the Chiefs.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Taylor Swift in Kansas City for Bears game
Musician Taylor Swift is in attendance at the Bears-Chiefs game.

Musician Taylor Swift is in attendance at the Bears-Chiefs game.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hottest musician in the world is watching the Bears play the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium and sitting with the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two have flirted through the media lately, with Kelce’s brother Jason — a center for the Eagles — jokingly claiming the two were dating.

“I threw it out there,” Travis Kelce told ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead, and see which one is a little more lit.’”

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” filled stadiums across America all summer. He next stop is in early November in Buenos Aires.

Kelce’s mom, Donna, gained fame at the Super Bowl in February when her sons faced off against each other.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields, Bears open with little offense vs. Chiefs
Bears inactives: OL Nate Davis active; RB D’Onta Foreman sits again
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams left after ‘inappropriate’ activity, sources confirm
Three keys for Bears vs. Chiefs
Bears safety Eddie Jackson (foot) doesn’t travel, ruled out vs. Chiefs
The plight of Bears fans is well-known; the misfortune of Bears bettors is even worse
The Latest
Usher performs Aug. 2 at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.
Usher set for Super Bowl halftime, promises ‘a show unlike anything else’ he’s done
Grammy-winning pop star will do the high-profile gig Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Alan Gross, a playwright and “polymath,” died August 25 at age 76.
Obituaries
Alan Gross, ad man and ‘Lunching’ playwright, dead at 76
The playwright, poet and ad man broke out with his 1977 hit comedy “Lunching.”
By Violet Miller
 
A photo of Justin Fields passing during a game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields, Bears open with little offense vs. Chiefs
Fields got sacked on third-and-four, leading to a punt.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ohio State v Notre Dame
College Sports
In the end, Notre Dame came up a man short. How could Marcus Freeman let that happen?
The egregious mistake made on consecutive defensive snaps against Ohio State with the game’s outcome hanging in the balance was the kind of thing that scars coaches’ reputations and even gets them fired.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox’s Mike Clevinger pitched six innings of two-run ball against the Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger adds six more quality innings to a quality season
Clevinger has a 2.91 ERA over his last nine starts.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 