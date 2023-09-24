Bears CB Jaylon Johnson leaves Chiefs game with hamstring problem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As if facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t enough, the Bears lost both starting cornerbacks to injury before halftime.

Jaylon Johnson hurt his hamstring defending a pass in the end zone in the second quarter. He returned for one play before being ruled out for the game.

In the first quarter, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson collided with running back Isiah Pacheco at the 1-yard line and then collided with a video game positioned on the sideline. He too returned to the game before being eventually evaluated for a concussion. The Bears later announced he would not return because of illness.

Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract and was looking for a contract extension before the start of the season. Stevenson, a second-round pick this year, has been the Bears’ other starting outside cornerback all season.

The Bears were already playing without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand in the season-opening loss to the rival Packers.

