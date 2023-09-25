The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears not putting stock in Broncos giving up 70 points

Wisely, the Bears know not to equate what the Dolphins did to the Broncos — winning 70-20 — to what their own offense has in store for Denver on Sunday at Soldier Field.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears not putting stock in Broncos giving up 70 points
Bears running back Roschon Johnson speaks at a news conference.

Bears running back Roschon Johnson says the Broncos’ embarrassing 70-20 loss to the Dolphins will have no bearing on Sunday’s game against Denver at Soldier Field.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Bears’ next opponent just gave up the third-most points in the history of the sport Sunday.

Wisely, though, the Bears know not to equate what the Dolphins did to the Broncos — winning 70-20 — to what their own offense has in store for Denver on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“That was last week and Miami, who they played, so in reality it has nothing to do with us,” rookie running back Roschon Johnson said. “I mean, the fact that they scored 70 doesn’t mean we’re going to score 70.”

The Bears haven’t scored 70 all season. Or 60 or 50. Johnson’s point is that the Bears, who have totaled 47 points, can’t overlook anyone.

“I mean, regardless of whatever they went through, I’m pretty sure they’re feeling very similar to how we’re feeling right now,” he said. “So none of that matters.

“It’s about how you execute when it’s your time to execute. I think that’s going to be our focus. And I know I’m going to try like hell to make sure that’s the focus of the whole offense and try to help spring us to better execution. And going out and getting a win.” 

Oddsmakers don’t like their chances. The Bears were 3 ½-point underdogs on Monday afternoon, a wider margin than was set in the minutes after the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Bengals in Kansas City.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears try to recalibrate expectations after blowout loss to Chiefs, 0-3 start
Mike Martz: Time for Bears to bench QB Justin Fields
Halas Intrigue podcast: A new low?
3 takeaways from Bears’ 41-10 loss to Chiefs
‘Reality check’ — Bears’ defense is not very good
New and improved? Winless Bears, QB Justin Fields look awfully familiar in 41-10 loss to Chiefs
The Latest
Drew Barrymore’s planned return to the air was postponed after backlash from striking writers.
Movies and TV
When do Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Kimmel and ‘SNL’ return? Plans unclear after writers’ settlement
Many films and TV shows remain on pause until two votes on the tentative deal between writers and studios.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) greets Elvis Andrus after Andrus scored against the Yankees on Aug. 9, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Veteran Elvis Andrus believes White Sox manager Pedro Grifol ‘will learn’ from 2023
“After this year he’ll have a better idea of how to manage,” Andrus said of Grifol. “Overall, he has done a good job. He communicates, he’s passionate, he knows what he wants.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Senta (Tamara Wilson) is pursued by The Dutchman (Tomasz Konieczny) who must win her love or be doomed to another seven years at sea aboard a cursed ship in Lyric Opera of Chicago’s “The Flying Dutchman.”
Music
Magnificently terrifying tale of ‘The Flying Dutchman’ soars in grand staging at Lyric Opera
It’s director’s Christopher Alden’s production design that makes a grand impression. Its vertigo-inspiring sets and creepy costumes by Allen Moyer, coupled with lighting by Anne Militello, literally rock the senses as if in a haunting dream.
By Nancy Malitz - For the Sun-Times
 
Kids hold hands while wearing their new backpacks at a back-to-school event hosted by Chicago Public Schools at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 11.
Other Views
Charter schools provide school choice to families of all incomes
Parents with resources have plenty of educational options for their children, but far too many low-income and families of color lack those choices, the head of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools writes.
By Andrew Broy
 
A Chicago police officer watches on the street. Assaults on police officers must stop, and the public can help by demanding that violent suspects be held accountable, a retired suburban police chief writes.
Other Views
Attacks on police officers are rising. The lawlessness must end.
Some will say, “That’s part of the job,” but that is untrue. Politicians, the court system, and prosecutors must stop making it impossible for law enforcement to carry out their sworn duty, a retired police chief writes.
By Tom Weitzel
 