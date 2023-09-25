Bears not putting stock in Broncos giving up 70 points

The Bears’ next opponent just gave up the third-most points in the history of the sport Sunday.

Wisely, though, the Bears know not to equate what the Dolphins did to the Broncos — winning 70-20 — to what their own offense has in store for Denver on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“That was last week and Miami, who they played, so in reality it has nothing to do with us,” rookie running back Roschon Johnson said. “I mean, the fact that they scored 70 doesn’t mean we’re going to score 70.”

The Bears haven’t scored 70 all season. Or 60 or 50. Johnson’s point is that the Bears, who have totaled 47 points, can’t overlook anyone.

“I mean, regardless of whatever they went through, I’m pretty sure they’re feeling very similar to how we’re feeling right now,” he said. “So none of that matters.

“It’s about how you execute when it’s your time to execute. I think that’s going to be our focus. And I know I’m going to try like hell to make sure that’s the focus of the whole offense and try to help spring us to better execution. And going out and getting a win.”

Oddsmakers don’t like their chances. The Bears were 3 ½-point underdogs on Monday afternoon, a wider margin than was set in the minutes after the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Bengals in Kansas City.