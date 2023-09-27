Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue vows to ‘keep scratching and clawing’

The Bears signed Yannick Ngakoue during training camp with hopes he’d be their best pass-rusher. They didn’t expect him to have their only sack through three games.

The Bears are dead last in the league with one sack this season. Strangely, though, they’re in the top half of the league — 15th — in both quarterback knockdown percentage and hurry percentage.

“We have a lot of quarterback hits, a lot of quarterback hurries,” Ngakoue, who got a one-year, $10.5 million deal in August, said Wednesday. “We just have to finish and maximize on those opportunities and bringing the quarterback down. ...

“Just keep scratching and clawing. Rushing is not about just giving up, it’s about continuing to fight. ... We can have a game where we have more than five sacks, it’s all about just keep working.”

Five sacks in a game? The Bears are on pace to get there by the end of the season.

“They come in bunches,” he said. “Hopefully this week we can put everything together and be able to change that.”

