Thursday, September 28, 2023
Bears brace to go without CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson vs. Broncos

Both players missed practice with injuries again Thursday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretching at practice.

Johnson has been the team’s best cornerback the last four seasons.

Once again, the Bears could have a depleted secondary when they face one of the top quarterbacks of the era.

Top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson were out of practice for the second consecutive day Thursday, casting significant doubt over whether they’ll be available when the Bears host Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Sunday.

Jackson hurt his left foot in Week 2 against the Buccaneers and hasn’t practiced or played since. He was on an exercise bike during the part of practice open to the media.

It’s same foot in which he suffered a Lisfranc injury last season, but Bears coach Matt Eberflus has repeatedly indicated this is a relatively minor injury.

Johnson, meanwhile, left the game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

Making matters worse for the Bears, top backup cornerback Josh Blackwell also has a hamstring issue and hasn’t practiced this week.

The Bears already are missing nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon who broke his hand and is out at least two more games.

Last week, facing Patrick Mahomes, the Bears played rookie cornerback Terell Smith 74% of the snaps, journeyman cornerback Greg Stroman 64% and backup Jaylon Jones 55%. Elijah Hicks, who played mostly on special teams last season, filled in for Jackson.

