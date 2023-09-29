The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rule out CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson for Broncos game

The Bears, as expected, will face the Broncos without two of their best defensive players Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears rule out CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson for Broncos game
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson tries to make a tackle in December.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears, as expected, will face the Broncos without two of their best defensive players Sunday. The team ruled out both cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson Friday after both failed to practice all week.

Johnson hurt his hamstring in the Bears’ blowout loss to the Chiefs. Jackson injured his foot in the Bears’ second game, a loss in Tampa.

Josh Blackwell, who has been the team’s starting slot cornerback with Kyler Gordon out, won’t play Sunday, either. He hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs.

With Jackson hurt, the Bears have been starting Elijah Hicks. Jackson will be replaced by Terell Smith, who will play opposite fellow rookie Tyrique Stevenson, who recovered from a neck injury and illness. Blackwell will be replaced by Greg Stroman.

Matt Eberflus said that the age of the defensive backfield Sunday will among the youngest he’s ever coached. The Bears kick off against the Broncos on Sunday at noon at Soldier Field.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool says team isn’t putting him in best position to succeed
Bears know where to run against Broncos
Getting ball to top WR DJ Moore is easier than Bears make it sound
Bears brace to go without CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson vs. Broncos
Not landing Russell Wilson was a prayer the Bears should be happy went unanswered
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bottom-Feeder Bowl
The Latest
Valerie Gaytán, sentenciada a prisión, dijo en el último episodio del podcast “Surviving El Chapo” (sobreviviendo El Chapo), “Sólo quiero concientizar a otras mujeres que han caminado en mis zapatos”.
La Voz Chicago
Una ‘esposa del cártel’ da entrevista en podcast antes de ir a prisión
La esposa de uno de los gemelos Flores dice en el podcast que su mayor temor es estar sola, lejos de su familia, en prisión.
By Frank Main
 
Los hombres acababan de salir del bar La Vaca Margarita alrededor de las 4:10 a.m. el domingo cuando fueron asaltados.
La Voz Chicago
Dos policías entre 4 hombres asaltados afuera de un bar de Pilsen
Lo más alarmante es que los ladrones huyeron con sus tarjetas policiales.
By Tom Schuba
 
Unos migrantes suben a un autobús frente a la comisaría del distrito de Ogden.
La Voz Chicago
Cierran investigación al no encontrar suficientes pruebas de que agentes de la Policía de Chicago abusaron sexualmente de migrantes
La Oficina Civil de Responsabilidad Policial (COPA, por sus siglas en inglés) informó el viernes que los investigadores no pudieron encontrar a ninguna víctima de los presuntos abusos.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass against the Buccaneers.
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool says team isn’t putting him in best position to succeed
Claypool has 18 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown since the Bears traded the No. 32 overall pick for him last year.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears_Chiefs_Football__2_.jpg
NFL
Bears know where to run against Broncos
NFL teams don’t respect Justin Fields as a passer. As a runner, though, they treat him as the Bears’ most dangerous player
By Patrick Finley
 