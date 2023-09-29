Bears rule out CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson for Broncos game

The Bears, as expected, will face the Broncos without two of their best defensive players Sunday. The team ruled out both cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson Friday after both failed to practice all week.

Johnson hurt his hamstring in the Bears’ blowout loss to the Chiefs. Jackson injured his foot in the Bears’ second game, a loss in Tampa.

Josh Blackwell, who has been the team’s starting slot cornerback with Kyler Gordon out, won’t play Sunday, either. He hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs.

With Jackson hurt, the Bears have been starting Elijah Hicks. Jackson will be replaced by Terell Smith, who will play opposite fellow rookie Tyrique Stevenson, who recovered from a neck injury and illness. Blackwell will be replaced by Greg Stroman.

Matt Eberflus said that the age of the defensive backfield Sunday will among the youngest he’s ever coached. The Bears kick off against the Broncos on Sunday at noon at Soldier Field.