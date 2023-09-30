Bears vs. Broncos — What to Watch 4

Key matchup

Running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are likely to be the key to any Bears resurgence, but especially Sunday against a Broncos defense that allowed 350 rushing yards against the Dolphins last week.

The Bears’ running game has been a low-key disappointment among many disappointments this season. Herbert, Johnson and D’Onta Foreman have combined for 199 yards on 45 carries (66.3 yards per game, 4.4 yards per carry), and Foreman already is out of the rotation. Last year, Herbert, David Montgomery and Trestan Ebner combined for 422 yards on 75 carries in the first three games (140.7 yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry).

The Broncos counter with a run defense that ranked 11th in the NFL through two games before dropping to 32nd after the implosion against the Dolphins, when Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons did not play because of a hip injury and inside linebacker Josey Jewell left in the second quarter with a groin injury.

Rookie Drew Sanders, a third-round pick, is expected to start for Jewell, who is out for the game Sunday. Second-year safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who had not played a down on defense in the NFL until Week 2, has been the replacement for Simmons, who is questionable.

Trending

The Bears are last in the NFL in third-down defense (27-for-45, 60%) and have allowed opponents to convert more than 50% of their third-down opportunities in all three games this season (56.3, 53.3, 71.4) — the first time that has happened in three consecutive games since 1995.

The Broncos’ offense has converted 12 of 35 third downs in three games — 24th in the NFL.

Player to watch

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is in the spotlight more than ever after a slow start to the 2023 season that has failed to meet even modest expectations of improvement in his third season in the NFL and second season in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Fields ranks 29th in the NFL in passer rating (67.7) among quarterbacks with two or more starts — with declining completion percentages (64.9, 55.2, 50) and passer ratings (78.2, 61.1, 58.7) in each game.

Opponents are doing a better job of corralling Fields’ running game this season, and the Bears have yet to counter. Fields has 24 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown, with a long gain of 17 yards. He averaged 94.9 rushing yards per game and 8.0 yards per carry in his last 10 games last season.

X-factor

Both teams are on tilt after 0-3 starts with disastrous performances last week — the Broncos lost to the Dolphins 70-20; the Bears lost to the Chiefs 41-10 after falling behind 41-0.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has been here before — halting 0-3 starts in Week 4 in 2015 and 2016. But this is new territory for Bears second-year coach Matt Eberflus.

Mark Potash

