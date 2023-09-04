Safety Jaquan Brisker trending toward playing vs. Packers

Safety Jaquan Brisker is trending the right way toward playing in Sunday’s season opener against the Packers, head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

The second-year player, who led the Bears in sacks last year, missed his first practice Aug. 5. with an undisclosed injury. He stretched with the Bears during light practices last week. He did the same Monday in an hourlong practice at Halas Hall.

“I should be ready to go,” Brisker said Monday afternoon.

Eberflus said the outlook for Brisker to play Sunday is good but stressed that Wednesday’s padded practice will be the next big step for him.

“He is right there,” he said. “He’s progressing. Wednesday’s going to be a big day for him, but it’s on the positive side. ...

“He had really good workouts this weekend, as did [felllow safety] Eddie [Jackson]. We’re looking at both those guys in a positive way and Wednesday will tell us more.”

Also Monday, linebacker Dylan Cole, who is expected to be a special teams stalwart, stretched with the team but did not have a helmet.

Eberflus’ policy during the preseason is to refuse to detail specific injuries unless they are his definition of “long-term.” Starting Wednesday, the Bears will be required to file injury reports to the NFL three times per week, every week during the season.

