Justin Fields lands Reebok sponsorship

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the new face of Reebok’s renewed football push.

The shoe and apparel company announced a partnership with Fields, who is entering his third season, on Thursday. The company even unveiled a “Justin Fields Collection” based on the clothing he prefers. The collection includes a T-shirt, shorts and Nano X3 shoes. A social media campaign features a photo of fields with the slogan: “Have a Field day.”

Fields made a rare Instagram post: a photo of him in a Reebok windbreaker, pointing at the logo.

In a statement, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said that “Justin’s authenticity, high energy and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us.” He said Fields “exemplifies who we are ... bold and unapologetic.”

Since being drafted in 2021, Fields has endorsed Dunkin’, Oakley and Chipotle, among other things.

The Bears open the season against the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.