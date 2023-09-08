Nate Davis, Jaquan Brisker will play vs. Packers

After several key players missed practice throughout training camp and the preseason, the Bears will go into the regular-season opener virtually intact.

All four starters on the injury list will play Sunday against the Packers at Soldier Field — safeties Jaquan Brisker (groin) and Eddie Jackson (ankle), guard Nate Davis (personal) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (calf). Reserve linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) was the only player who did not practice in full Friday. He is questionable for the opener.

Davis did not practice Thursday because of a personal issue, though he was on the field for practice. He practiced in full Friday.

The only starter who will not play Sunday is left guard Teven Jenkins, who is on injured reserve with a leg injury but is expected to return after missing the first four game. Starting center Cody Whitehair will replace Jenkins at left guard, with Lucas Patrick starting at center.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Nathan Peterman would back up starting quarterback Justin Fields. Rookie Tyson Bagent will be the emergency quarterback.