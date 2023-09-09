The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4

Rookie Darnell Wright, making his first NFL start, will be tested by the Packers defensive front. “They’re going to throw their fastball at him,” coach Matt Eberflus said, “and he’s gotta be able to do his thing.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (58) said he dropped about 16 pounds in preparation for his first season in the NFL.

Bears first-round draft pick Darnell Wright — the 10th overall pick — will make his NFL debut in the 2023 season opener against the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

KEY MATCHUP

Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright has looked the part of 10th overall pick in the draft throughout training camp but had just seven snaps in the preseason — all in the opener against the Bills. He’ll face a key test in his NFL debut vs. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary and whatever Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry throws at him. 

“They’re going to throw their fastball at him,” coach Matt Eberflus said, “and he’s gotta be able to do his thing … setting in pass pro, being aggressive but under control in the run game, being able to work with the guy next to him. I”m excited to see him play.” 

Wright figures to make rookie mistakes, but in a critical year for Justin Fields, the Bears are counting on him playing at a high level from the start. Gary, who had 9.5 sacks in 2021 and six sacks in eight full games last season, is coming off a torn ACL in Week 9 last season and could be limited in Week 1. The Packers still have veteran Preston Smith to test the rookie, plus any other surprises Barry might come up with. 

TRENDING

The Packers have won the last eight games against the Bears — and 13 of the last 14, 23 of the last 26. In fact, the Packer are 48-14 against the Bears since 1992. Most of that damage was done by all-time great quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (25-5) and Brett Favre (22-9). This time the Bears will face Jordan Love, with Rodgers traded to the Jets.

Love, a first-round draft pick in 2020 (26th overall) making his second NFL start, will be only the second Packers quarterback besides Brett Hundley (1-0) in 2017 to start against the Bears since 1992.

PLAYER TO WATCH 

The Bears didn’t give Justin Fields a lot of offensive support last season and it showed — Field was the best running quarterback in the NFL last year (1,143 yards, eight touchdowns), but was last in passing (149.5 yards per game). 

This year the Bears fortified their offense to give Fields a better chance to prove he can play quarterback. The addition of wide receiver DJ Moore in particular has already given Fields a missing element — a go-to receiver he can count on in tight spots. 

Protection obviously is key — Fields was sacked 55 times last season. But the Fields-Moore connection seems like the biggest key to Fields and the Bears’ offense taking the next step. 

X-FACTOR

The Bears didn’t work as a complete unit very much in training camp on either side of the ball because of injuries and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue’s Aug. 8 arrival. It remains to be seen how quickly the Bears come together on offense and defense in Week 1. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
With small steps, Justin Fields can take a giant leap in 2023
With Bears shifting him to more comfortable role, WR Chase Claypool out to ‘overachieve’
Right time, right place: WR DJ Moore is Bears’ best player as they open vs. Packers
Matt Eberflus wants next-level thinking from Bears in Year 2
Fans on West, South sides feel differently about Bears this season — in a good way
No Aaron Rodgers, no problem? Not so fast, Bears-Packers will be a battle even without Aaron Rodgers
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m in the military and envy the lives of others — especially my brother
Service member with a secure but dull job feels jealous of people who seem happier.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Aug. 24 in Atlanta.&nbsp;
Other Views
Georgia has a good case to use 14th Amendment to keep Trump off 2024 presidential ballot
If Georgia barred him from running in 2024, other states may follow, two Loyola University legal experts write. That would leave Trump with no chance to win the electoral votes required to legitimately claim the White House.
By Joseph Ferguson and Thomas A. Durkin
 
2977307.jpg
Cubs
Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz
In honor of the late Bob Barker, we offer you a game-show-style test this week
By Bill Chuck
 
The Westside Justice Center, 601-11 S. California Ave., which opened in 2015. Lawyer Brendan Shiller, the owner of the building, is the father of Britteney Kapri, a partner in a marijuana dispensary proposed for the site.
The Watchdogs
Former Ald. Helen Shiller’s granddaughter seeks OK to open weed shop in Westside Justice Center building
A City Hall zoning hearing is set Tuesday for the store, called Baked. The proposed shop would replace a restaurant in a building that houses the legal aid center in East Garfield Park.
By Frank Main
 
merlin_110153251.jpg
Bears
With small steps, Justin Fields can take a giant leap in 2023
A year ago the Bears needed Fields to only elicit hope. Now they need he third-year quarterback to make it perfectly clear that he is indeed their franchise quarterback — and avoid putting GM Ryan Poles in a tough spot heading into 2024.
By Mark Potash
 