Saturday, September 9, 2023
Bears TE Robert Tonyan questionable for Packers game

He was put on the injury report with a back problem Saturday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
BEARS_080223_28.JPG

Bears tight end Robert Tonyan catches a pass during practice.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears tight end Robert Tonyan was added to their injury report Saturday with a back problem and is now questionable to face his former team, the Packers, in Sunday’s season opener.

Tonyan did not have any injury designation this week — or at any point during training camp — before feeling pain between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal this offseason with hopes he could become a red zone target along starter Cole Kmet.

Also Saturday, the Bears released veteran linebacker and special teamer Dylan Cole, who was hurt for most of training camp with a hamstring problem. He was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

He could return next week; he was entitled to financial guarantees were he on the roster Sunday that he would not receive if he re-signs.

The Bears also promoted tight end Stephen Carlson and linebacker DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

