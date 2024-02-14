What will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? Let us count the rumors.

I’ve been trying to keep track of all the stories, rumors, predictions and interviews with Caleb Williams’ barber’s girlfriend about what the Bears might do with the No. 1 overall pick in the April draft. Alas, there are only so many hours in a day and only so many brain cells in a head.

As a public service, I’ve decided to summarize what I’ve learned, but I must warn you that there’s still a decent chance you’ll be seeing a doctor about vertigo.

The simplest, most-logical stories and predictions have the Bears taking Williams, the USC quarterback, with the first pick and trading incumbent Justin Fields. “Simple” and “logical” usually point to what’s probably going to happen, but what’s fun about that? Simple and logical play as well on social media as “kind” and “uplifting” do.

Would Bears general manager Ryan Poles be doing his job if he weren’t sending out conflicting signals aimed at seeing if some sucker offers him the world in return for the No. 1 choice? He would not. One report cited sources saying it would take a “historic haul’’ of draft picks and other compensation for a team to be able to wrest that top choice from the Bears. Another report said the starting point for discussion would be two first-round draft picks. I see Poles’ invisible hand at work here.

There’s chatter that the Bears haven’t ruled out the possibility of drafting Williams with the top pick and keeping Fields, who has been the starter the past three years. Not buying it. That sounds like Poles’ trying to get more for Fields in a trade. By the way, I love chatter. Chatter is wrapped up to look like reporting, but a 23andMe test would reveal that they’ve never even met.

Wait! Here’s something solid: Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd reported that Williams’ camp doesn't want him to go to Chicago. A day later, Cowherd walked back those comments after Williams’ people said – and I’m paraphrasing – “What are you talking about?’’

Williams subsequently posted a photo of himself as a child wearing a shirt with a bear on it. If that’s not official confirmation of something or other, I don’t know what is.

We had at least a day or two of reports that the Commanders, who have the second overall pick, would surely figure out a way to trade for Williams. What was the impetus for those reports? Washington’s hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. Kingsbury was USC’s senior offensive analyst last season and worked closely with Williams. For a lot of draft experts, it followed that the Commanders would move heaven and earth to get the kid. It seemed like a done deal until you realized, in a brief moment of clarity, that the Bears kind of have a say in whether they want to trade the No. 1 pick.

What we can glean from all of this is that the Bears are sending out various signs about their intentions because that’s what teams with the top pick do. Maybe another team will offer the historic haul that the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s sources suggested it would take. Maybe nobody will. Maybe the Bears actually want North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, not Williams. Maybe I have a pounding headache.

You wouldn’t blame someone in Williams’ camp for thinking that Chicago is a bad landing place for a talented, young quarterback History tells us, with a dastardly cackle, that the Bears don’t know how to pick quarterbacks and don’t know how to develop quarterbacks. Their head coach, Matt Eberflus doesn’t have the most secure situation, thanks to a two-year record of 10-24. Very little about this speaks of stability.

But imagine being the quarterback who finally succeeds in Chicago. Lots of good things would come your way, the way they did for the people who helped end the Cubs’ century-plus of World Series futility in 2016. It's something to think about if you’re Williams and his camp. (This “camp:” Does it move around? Are there tents? Marshmallows around the fire?)

It’s worth noting that the Bears are famous for keeping information to themselves. It’s how they were able to shock the world by trading up to take Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. People are still shocked.

In light of that, I want to add something to an already thick stew of possibilities: It’s possible that no one besides Poles has any idea what the Bears are going to do with the first pick in the draft. And, at this point, maybe not even Poles.

Me? I think he’ll use the No. 1 pick on Williams. That’s reportedly the chatter, sources say.

