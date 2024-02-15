The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears great Steve McMichael rushed to ER with suspected pneumonia

His family said they were asking for prayers for the 66-year-old “Mongo,” who has ALS.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears great Steve McMichael rushed to ER with suspected pneumonia
Steve McMichael and wife, Misty.

Bears legend Steve McMichael was introduced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee last week.

Rick Telander/Sun-Times

Exactly one week after he was officially named an inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael was rushed to the emergency room with suspected pneumonia Thursday, his family said in a statement. His family said they were asking for prayers for the 66-year-old "Mongo," who has ALS.

McMichael was at home in Homer Glen when he was officially announced as a Hall inductee at NFL Honors in Las Vegas last week. His wife Misty said then she hoped McMichael would be able to attend his own enshrinement in August, saying he’d already composed part of a speech using a machine that allows him to communicate by moving his eyes.

McMichael, who played for the Bears from 1981-93 and ranks second in franchise history in sacks and third in tackles, was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021. A campaign to enshrine him in the Hall followed soon thereafter.

He was one of three players picked by the Hall’s Seniors Committee in August. Weeks before, he was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious. He was treated for pneumonia and sepsis, and returned home the following week.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears cut Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair
Sun-Times Mock Draft 2.0: Bears benefit from run on QBs
One person killed, 8 kids among 22 shot at end of Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
Former Bears coach Marc Trestman returning to the NFL
What will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? Let us count the rumors.
The next month will shape Justin Fields’ trade market
The Latest
Palatine's Tommy Elter (22) drives the base line as the Pirates defeat Rolling Meadows in the Mid-Suburban League title game.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mike Moustakas and the Reds have agreed on a 4-year, $64 million deal.
White Sox
Royally connected addition of Mike Moustakas might be more than minor deal to White Sox
GM Getz says inviting veteran to camp “obvious move to make”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PEQUOD-021624-13.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Yelp has spoken: Pequod’s Pizzeria in Chicago is America’s best
The online survey includes 100 pizzerias, including five more from the Chicago area.
By Stefano Esposito
 
lake_county_sheriff.jpg
Crime
Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of 9-year-old girl in Beach Park
Demetrius Fisher, 30, was arrested in the stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in their home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A suburban residential neighborhood filled with leafy trees and green lawns on Onwentsia Avenue in Highland Park.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Highland Park es acusada de traficar a inmigrantes, obligándoles a trabajar y pagarle una deuda
Gladys Ibáñez Olea supuestamente cerraba con candado el refrigerador y le daba baños fríos a un niño de 2 años para mantenerlo despierto durante el día.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 