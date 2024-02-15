Bears great Steve McMichael rushed to ER with suspected pneumonia

Exactly one week after he was officially named an inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael was rushed to the emergency room with suspected pneumonia Thursday, his family said in a statement. His family said they were asking for prayers for the 66-year-old "Mongo," who has ALS.

McMichael was at home in Homer Glen when he was officially announced as a Hall inductee at NFL Honors in Las Vegas last week. His wife Misty said then she hoped McMichael would be able to attend his own enshrinement in August, saying he’d already composed part of a speech using a machine that allows him to communicate by moving his eyes.

McMichael, who played for the Bears from 1981-93 and ranks second in franchise history in sacks and third in tackles, was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021. A campaign to enshrine him in the Hall followed soon thereafter.

He was one of three players picked by the Hall’s Seniors Committee in August. Weeks before, he was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious. He was treated for pneumonia and sepsis, and returned home the following week.