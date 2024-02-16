The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael improving, hopes to leave hospital in coming days

He is set to undergo a procedure to clear fluid from his lungs, too, and is expected to leave the hospital in the coming days.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael improving, hopes to leave hospital in coming days
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael

Steve McMichael speaks to the media during the Chicago Bears convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Rosemont, Ill. | Mark Black/For the Sun-Times

Mark Black/For the Sun-Times

Former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael has responded well to the three antibiotics given him to combat a urinary tract infection, his longtime publicist Betsy Shepherd said in a statement Friday. He is set to undergo a procedure to clear fluid from his lungs, too, and is expected to leave the hospital in the coming days.

McMichael was rushed to a New Lenox emergency room Thursday — exactly one week after he was formally introduced as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class — with what his wife Misty first feared was pneumonia. The family asked for prayers.

McMichael, 66, has ALS. He can’t talk or move on his own.

Misty McMichael hopes her husband — who ranks second in Bears history in sacks and third in tackles — will be able to attend his own enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, in August. She said he’s begun to compose a speech using technology that allows him to write by using his own eye movement.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael is rushed to ER
Bears cut Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair
Sun-Times Mock Draft 2.0: Bears benefit from run on QBs
One person killed, 8 kids among 22 shot at end of Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
Former Bears coach Marc Trestman returning to the NFL
What will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? Let us count the rumors.
The Latest
MAT Asphalt is located across from McKinley Park in an area designated an environmental justice community.
La Voz Chicago
Abogados tendrán primera reunión comunitaria para responder a preguntas sobre demanda contra MAT Asphalt
Algunos residentes cuestionaron por qué el bufete de abogados planearía una reunión 6 millas al norte de McKinley Park.
By Brett Chase
 
Screenshot 2024-02-16 at 11.24.35 AM.png
Politics
Assistant public defender sues over right to display photo from her military service in Israel
Assistant Public Defender Debra Gassman says her boss’ order to remove the photo of her holding a rifle and standing before the Israeli flag violates her First Amendment right to expression.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
SalmonStop02-10-24waving.jpg
Outdoors
Embracing the memories and tears of The Salmon Stop
Living the memories the day after the sale of The Salmon Stop in Waukegan. One of the area’s most venerable bait and tackle shops will close after 52 years.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chiefs Parade Shooting Football
Nation/World
2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade
A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.”
By Associated Press
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during a news conference last week in Rockford.
Starting Over
Caregivers deserve a break from money woes
Why do people who care for the vulnerable get paid the least?
By Mary Mitchell
 