New coordinator Shane Waldron won’t tip hand about Bears’ QB plans

If Shane Waldron is as disciplined a play-caller as he is a speaker, the Bears will be thrilled.

Their new offensive coordinator gave no indication of the Bears’ direction at quarterback when he was introduced at Halas Hall on Thursday — other to acknowledge with a smile that he might know the plan and wasn’t willing to divulge it.

Waldron claimed his offense would work for either Fields or a draft choice. The Bears, though, are hiring him to coach one and not the other. And there’s no question the Bears job was attractive because of the No. 1 pick.

“Obviously it's a unique spot in the draft to have the first overall pick, the ninth overall pick,” Waldron said. “Just from an organization in general, you know, it's not going to happen too often.”

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and are more likely to draft USC standout Caleb Williams than to keep Justin Fields for a fourth season. Fields said this week he wants to know as soon as possible if the Bears are going to trade him. If they do, it figures to be before the start of free agency in mid-March.

Waldron, though, offered few clues about what the Bears will do. He was asked about both players — and was so vague in his answers that he didn’t utter either player’s name at any point.

His early impressions of Williams?

“There’s multiple quarterbacks that have already performed on the highest stage in big games,” he said. “And obviously he’s one of them.”

And his evaluation of Fields, with whom he’s exchanged text messages?

“We started to really meet with the scouts and having that full evaluation of what our roster looks like,” he said.

The Bears hired Waldron in part because of experience — he spent the last three seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator — and ability to adjust.

“You've gotta be able to adapt during the course of the season,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “You're going to have injuries at times. You're going to have different skillsets in there. In-game adaptability — you've gotta have in-game tactics. That's an important part during the process of hiring the coordinators, and obviously being a leader.”

Luke Getsy, by contrast, had never called plays at the NFL level when Eberflus made him one of the first members of his staff.

“You don't know until you do it,” Waldron, his replacement, said of his own experience. “And then once you've done it, been exposed to it, I think it's all about reps.”

The Bears have given Waldron extra support, too — Thomas Brown, who called Panthers plays for part of last season, was hired as pass-game coordinator. Offensive line coach Chris Morgan was promoted to run-game coordinator.

They will be part of the cadre of Bears decision-makers to descend on the NFL Scouting Combine next week to interview Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and other college quarterbacks. That’s an important step in the Bears’ evaluations — general manager Ryan Poles has made learning about each quarterback off the field a priority since the season ended.

“What’s their ‘Why?’ How did they get to this point?” Waldron said. “The tape is obviously their resume in terms of the player. But what is the person like? How is that person going to be able to adjust and adapt to the next level here?

“For me, the Combine’s that first chance to start to see some people in person, start to get a chance to, in a shorter time span, interview people and putting all the information that Ryan Poles and his staff has gathered in terms of the off-the-field, what the character of the player is ... So I’m excited to get to know those guys outside of the great displays they put up on Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.”

