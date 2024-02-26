The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Don’t expect clarity from Bears GM Ryan Poles about QB quandary — yet

Justin Fields is ready for an answer. So are Bears fans. To expect general manager Ryan Poles to offer one during the NFL Scouting Combine week, though, would be foolish.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Don’t expect clarity from Bears GM Ryan Poles about QB quandary — yet
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Bears GM Ryan Poles looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field in 2023.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields is ready for an answer. So are Bears fans.

To expect general manager Ryan Poles to offer one during the NFL Scouting Combine this week, though, would be foolish. Poles and the Bears are evaluating USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, with whom they’ll speak this week, knowing that they could use the No. 1 overall pick on him in the April draft. If that’s the direction Poles chooses, he’ll be incentivized to agree to a Fields trade before the start of free agency March 13.

Poles doesn’t figure to state his verdict at his annual Combine press conference Tuesday. He has no incentive to — and two-and-a-half weeks left to figure it out.

Rather, the Bears figure to treat the weeklong draft spectacle as a fact-finding mission. That’s what happened last year, when conversations with the Panthers during the Combine yielded the Bears trading the No. 1 pick to them five days after Poles left Indianapolis.

Related

Poles has other questions to tend to this week. He has another week to negotiate a contract extension with Jaylon Johnson before the franchise tag deadline. The cornerback is expected to be tagged if they can’t reach a deal. Poles will monitor college receivers, edge rushers and offensive tackles — three positions of interest for the Bears at No. 9 overall.

The quarterback quandary, though, makes the Bears the talk of the NFL. The next few weeks could get awkward — as evidenced by Fields detailing a scouting report of Falcons offensive players on a podcast last week — but it’s an enviable, powerful position for Poles to be in.

What teams want Fields? What would they be willing to give up: a second-round pick? A third? As for Williams, who seems more likely than Fields to be on the Bears’ 2024 roster: how desperate are teams to trade up to take the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence?

Keeping Fields would be an act of faith. He’s set to make $4.7 million this season. His 2025 option, which must be picked up by May 2, is worth $25.7 million — a steep price for someone with Fields’ question marks. Williams, by contrast, would be due about $40 million on a four-year deal if he’s drafted first. Trading the pick, however, would allow the Bears to surround Fields with the biggest draft pick haul in recent NFL history — depending on how far back the Bears would be willing to slide.

Related

Then there’s the third way. Poles won’t rule out the possibility of both keeping Fields and drafting Williams. That’s something he’ll tell other teams he’s considering, too, to drive up the price. Actually following through on it, though, would fall somewhere between impractical and dangerous.

It’s lying season, after all. Seven years ago, his predecessor Ryan Pace said the Bears were looking for a draft pick who “elevated his program” in college — and then drafted Mitch Trubisky, who had 13 starts at North Carolina, over DeShaun Watson, who went 32-3 at Clemson.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
You want the Justin Fields rumor mill to give it a rest? Too bad — here comes the combine
Bears legend Steve McMichael leaves hospital after 8-day stay
Polling Place: Who was the 1985 Bears’ best D-lineman?
NFL sets salary cap at $255.4 million, the biggest leap in league history
Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould new head football coach at Rolling Meadows
Bears ‘disappointed’ after Board of Review blocks lower Arlington Heights property tax bill
The Latest
A homeless camp along South Desplaines Street near Roosevelt Road on Jan. 16, 2024.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson’s team asks judge to pause ruling invalidating Bring Chicago Home referendum
Hours after Circuit Judge Kathleen Burke declared the binding referendum invalid, the city filed a motion asking Burke to stay both her ruling and her decision to deny the city’s petition to intervene in the case “while the city appeals” those rulings.
By Fran Spielman
 
GOVMATERNALHEALTH-022724-07.JPG
White Sox
Gov. Pritzker ‘reluctant’ to ask taxpayers to subsidize new White Sox stadium in South Loop
The Democratic governor also said a new $1.2 billion South Loop stadium isn’t high on his priority list. “The idea of taking taxpayer dollars and subsidizing the building of a stadium as opposed to, for example, subsidizing the building of a birthing center, just to give the example, does not seem like the stadium ought to have higher priority.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
_MaiLe2.jpeg
Crime
Suburban woman who claims she was misled by Vietnamese ‘influencer’ gets 10 days in Jan. 6 case
Nhi Ngoc Mai Le pleaded guilty in November to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, both misdemeanors. She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
By Jon Seidel
 
Housing & development
JPMorgan Chase to refurbish its Loop office tower
The bank’s decision to stay put contrasts with other firms that have been moving to new buildings in the West Loop or Fulton Market.
By David Roeder
 
Chicago police uniform
City Hall
Judge plans to rule next month on whether serious police disciplinary cases can be heard in private
Judge Michael T. Mullen on Monday lifted a freeze on proceedings before the Chicago Police Board after confirming that no evidentiary hearings were scheduled before he plans to make a summary judgment in the case on March 20.
By Tom Schuba
 