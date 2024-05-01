The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears waive P Trenton Gill after drafting Tory Taylor in 4th round

Gill was a seventh-round pick in 2022.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Former Bears punter Trenton Gill

Trenton Gill finished 26th in yards per punt last season.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Bears waived punter Trenton Gill on Wednesday, shortly after drafting his replacement. When they selected Iowa’s Tory Taylor in the fourth round Saturday, it was clear they’d be moving on from Gill.

The Bears drafted Gill, now 25, in the seventh round out of North Carolina State in 2022. It was the first draft class of general manager Ryan Poles’ career.

Gill finished last in the NFL in net yards per punt last season (38), 25th in yards per punt at 46.1 and 27th in punts pinning the opponent inside its 20-yard line (18).

Taylor, 26, won the Ray Guy Award at Iowa last season and was a unanimous All-American.

He’s part of a five-player draft class for the Bears this year. They drafted quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1, wide receiver Rome Odunze No. 9, offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie in the third round, Taylor in the fourth and defensive end Austin Booker in the fifth.

