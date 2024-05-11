The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Bears receiver Rome Odunze to miss Saturday's practice

Odunze will miss Saturday’s practice with hamstring tightness.

By  Kyle Williams
   
BEARS-051124-34.jpg

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze speaks to reporters during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears announced Saturday that receiver Rome Odunze would miss practice due to hamstring tightness.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft started forming a connection with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during Friday’s practice. The two worked out together during the draft process before becoming teammates.

The Bears have experienced how nagging the soft-tissue injuries can be with former Bear Alshon Jeffery. Odunze’s injury puts a pause on developing a rapport with Williams, but it’s more important for the receiver to rest his hamstring

“I think it’s the time you put into it,” Odunze said Friday. “It takes time and reps to continue to build that connection with any quarterback and within the offense.

Gaining that comfortability with one another, going through those reps and talking through things and trying to get feedback on what each other are thinking on each and every play I think is pivotal to it.”

