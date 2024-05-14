Bears sign third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie

Kiran Amegadjie might not be able to practice yet, but he’s locked into his contract.

The Bears signed their third-round pick to the standard four-year rookie contract Tuesday, three days after the end of their rookie minicamp. The offensive lineman is expected to earn about $5.6 million over four years.

The Yale product — by way of Hinsdale Central High School — isn’t practicing this offseason after having surgery on his quad in October.

“Obviously, it has been surreal,” he said Saturday. “This was my team growing up. I obviously grew up in the area. It’s been amazing. I’m really excited I can contribute to the history and the culture of my favorite team, my favorite sports team in general. So yeah, I’m happy.”

The Bears will find out more about their 2024 team — and its schedule — this week. Details of their October game in London will be released Wednesday morning and their full schedule will be unveiled Wednesday night.

