Bears 2024 schedule released in full: Caleb Williams' debut is home vs. Titans

The Bears could play any team, any time, any location this season and it’ll be interesting thanks to the arrival of prized rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Every matchup matters with this much at stake.

The rollout of his rookie season materialized Wednesday when the NFL released its 2024 schedule. The Bears will unveil Williams at home against the Titans, and his first visit to Lambeau Field is in the finale.

In between, there’s a stretch of challenging teams early, an October game in London, a series of showdowns with other top draft picks and a gauntlet of NFC North games near the end.

Here’s the schedule:

Week 1: vs. Titans, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

This is one of the least enticing matchups the NFL could’ve picked for Williams’ debut. The Bears and Titans rarely meet, and the Titans have been boring and bad for two years.

Week 2: at Texans, Sept. 15 at 7.:20 p.m. (NBC 5)

Now we’re talking: Williams vs. C.J. Stroud in primetime. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons of all time, and Williams said he intends to exceed it.

Week 3: at Colts, Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. (CBS 2)

This is the second in a string of three games against teams that had winning records last season, and another compelling quarterback matchup, this time against Anthony Richardson.

Week 4: vs. Rams, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

After playing every year from 2018 through ’21, the Bears and Rams missed each other the last two seasons.

Week 5: vs. Panthers, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

This matchup produced one of the most unwatchable games in the NFL last season, a 16-13 Bears win.

Week 6: vs. Jaguars (in London), Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Williams is the best quarterback prospect since… How about Trevor Lawrence in 2021? They’ll square off in an early-morning game overseas.

Week 7: Bye

This is their earliest bye week since 2019, which also came after a London game.

Week 8: at Commanders, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. (CBS 2)

This is a battle between the top two picks in the draft and the last two Heisman Trophy winners in Jayden Daniels and Williams.

Week 9: at Cardinals, Nov. 3 at 3:05 p.m. (CBS 2)

The Cardinals are a tricky team to predict, and even if they aren’t great, they could be dangerous with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Week 10: vs. Patriots, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

The third pick in the draft, quarterback Drake Maye, gets his shot at Williams.

Week 11: vs. Packers, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

The last time the Bears waited this long for their first game against the Packers was in 2020 when they visited them in Week 12.

Week 12: vs. Vikings, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

Here’s another exciting rookie quarterback showdown: Williams vs. J.J. McCarthy in what could be the start of a long rivalry.

Week 13: at Lions, Nov. 28 (Thursday) at 11:30 a.m. (CBS 2)

The huge stretch of NFC North games continues with a visit to Ford Field, where the Bears blew a 12-point lead with four minutes left last season.

Week 14: at 49ers, Dec. 8 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox 32)

The 49ers, who reached the conference championship game or beyond in four of the last five seasons, haven’t hosted the Bears since 2018.

Week 15: at Vikings, Dec. 16 (Monday) at 7:15 p.m. (ABC 7)

With the Lions contending and the Packers rising, the Bears must maintain superiority over the Vikings. They need a sweep this season.

Week 16: vs. Lions, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. (Fox 32)

This could be a make-or-break game for the Bears and it’s a good candidate to be flexed into Sunday Night Football

Week 17: vs. Seahawks, Dec. 26 at 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

The travel schedule is significant in this one with the Bears playing back-to-back home games and the Seahawks coming in from the West Coast.

Week 18: at Packers, Jan. 4 or 5 (TBD)

The Packers punched their ticket to the playoffs by beating the Bears at Lambeau Field to close out last season. It’ll be better theatre if both takes have something at stake.

And here are their preseason games:

Aug. 1 (Thursday): Hall of Fame Game vs. Texans, 7 p.m. (ABC 7)

Aug. 10 (Saturday): at Bills, 12 p.m. (TBD)

Aug. 17 (Saturday): vs. Bengals, 12 p.m.

Aug 22 (Thursday): at Chiefs, 7 p.m.