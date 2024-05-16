The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears sign fifth-round pick Austin Booker

Booker is expected to make about $4.2 million over four years.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Austin Booker

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs a drill during Big 12 NCAA college NFL football pro day Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.

LM Otero/AP

The Bears signed the third member of their draft class Thursday, inking Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker to his standard four-year rookie contract. Booker is expected to make about $4.2 million over four years.

The Bears traded back into the draft to take Booker, who had just one start in a college career that spanned Minnesota and Kansas. He appeared in just 18 games in college — but recorded eight sacks.

Booker is the third of five players the Bears have signed since last month’s draft. They inked third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie, an offensive lineman on Tuesday and fourth-round pick, Tory Taylor, on Saturday.

Their two first-round picks, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, and Washington receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth, remain unsigned.

The Bears will start organized team activities next week after holding their rookie minicamp at Halas Hall last weekend.

