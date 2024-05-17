Polling Place: Here's how confident you are after seeing Bears' 'easy' schedule

Boy, what a couple of days it has been for Bears fans since the team’s 2024 schedule was released. Birds are chirping a bit more beautifully. Angels are singing. And that wafting aroma? It’s the sweet, sultry smell of glorious, inevitable victory.

What, too much?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked for your take on the Bears’ schedule, which ranks as the third-easiest in the NFL based on opponents’ 2023 records.

“Not easy enough,” a cranky @CrankyMcCrank5 commented.

But many respondents were more jazzed up.

“Playoffs? Super Bowl, baby!” @Hobeewon wrote. “Let’s go!”

Next, we asked how you feel knowing Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are scheduled to play in prime time more often than any other team.

“Nothing that looks promising for Gang Green ever turns out that way,” @JimA21754232 observed.

“The only reason I will tune into those games is to watch the Rodgers implosion,” @FatDudeRunning offered.

Last, we asked if Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA.

“By a mile and a half,” @jsjackson2335 wrote. “Nobody else is even remotely close.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: The 2024 Bears will have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents’ 2023 records. What do you think of that?

Upshot: Look, none of us really knows who’s going to be good and who isn’t. That includes everyone who’s sure the Bears are about to pull a 2023 Texans. Let’s hold off on scheduling that parade, shall we?

Poll No. 2: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will play in prime time more often — at least six games — than any other team. What do you think of that?

Upshot: What happens if Rodgers gets hurt in the opener again? Or is abducted by aliens? One never knows what might happen to make those Jets night games extra-annoyingly irrelevant.

Poll No. 3: Is the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic the best player in the NBA?

Upshot: When only one in 10 is a “no,” you know you’ve got yourself an all-time great.