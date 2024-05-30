Bears will appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Hell has frozen over. The Bears will be on “Hard Knocks.”

Despite chairman George McCaskey’s long-standing opposition to appearing on HBO’s training camp documentary series, the Bears will be team featured. The NFL made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The Bears will appear in five episodes beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and streaming each Tuesday through Sept. 3. The shows will stream on Max.

It’s easy to see the appeal for HBO. The Bears have rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, and a team built to win this season. In one of the largest markets in the NFL, the Bears are one of 10 franchises to never have appeared on the show.

From the franchise’s point of view, the show might help gain momentum toward the downtown stadium project downtown it’s trying to sell. President/CEO Kevin Warren referenced as much Thursday, saying in a statement that the Bears are in a “unique and critical time in the history of our franchise.”

At the NFL’s annual meetings in March, McCaskey said, once again, that he looked forward to anyone else appearing on the show. He said Warren was of the same mind.

“We’re told there is some interest in other teams being on the program,” McCaskey said with a smile. “And we welcome that interest.”

The Bears’ long-standing concern has been that any outside obligations could be a distraction. This year’s team will have more than ever — the Bears are starting training camp early so they can participate in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. They’ll play in three road games during the preseason. And perhaps most taxing of all, they’ll travel to London to play the Jaguars on Oct. 13.

That could prove a lot for Williams to handle. Unlike previous Bears quarterbacks, though, Williams has long been used to celebrity. The former Heisman Trophy winner once had his own bobblehead day at Dodger Stadium.