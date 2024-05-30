The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears will appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Hell has frozen over. The Bears will be on “Hard Knocks.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears will appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, warms up during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, warms up during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hell has frozen over. The Bears will be on “Hard Knocks.”

Despite chairman George McCaskey’s long-standing opposition to appearing on HBO’s training camp documentary series, the Bears will be team featured. The NFL made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The Bears will appear in five episodes beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and streaming each Tuesday through Sept. 3. The shows will stream on Max.

It’s easy to see the appeal for HBO. The Bears have rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, and a team built to win this season. In one of the largest markets in the NFL, the Bears are one of 10 franchises to never have appeared on the show.

From the franchise’s point of view, the show might help gain momentum toward the downtown stadium project downtown it’s trying to sell. President/CEO Kevin Warren referenced as much Thursday, saying in a statement that the Bears are in a “unique and critical time in the history of our franchise.”

At the NFL’s annual meetings in March, McCaskey said, once again, that he looked forward to anyone else appearing on the show. He said Warren was of the same mind.

“We’re told there is some interest in other teams being on the program,” McCaskey said with a smile. “And we welcome that interest.”

The Bears’ long-standing concern has been that any outside obligations could be a distraction. This year’s team will have more than ever — the Bears are starting training camp early so they can participate in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. They’ll play in three road games during the preseason. And perhaps most taxing of all, they’ll travel to London to play the Jaguars on Oct. 13.

That could prove a lot for Williams to handle. Unlike previous Bears quarterbacks, though, Williams has long been used to celebrity. The former Heisman Trophy winner once had his own bobblehead day at Dodger Stadium.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields: Kickoff-return idea 'funny to me'
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out since 2020, signs with Aaron Rodgers' Jets
Krack bettor: Las Vegas resident Bill Krackomberger finding fresh gambling ground in Florida
Bears making all the right moves with Caleb Williams
Bears coach: 'I see progress' in QB Caleb Williams in first week of OTAs
Bears WR DJ Moore gets down to 'business' with Caleb Williams
The Latest
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Suicide assistance drugs imported into Chicago area from Mexico, feds say
Daniel Gonzalez-Munguia is being held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and faces up to 60 years in prison.
By Jon Seidel
 
Play was temporarily stopped in accordance with the Anti-Discriminatory Protocol during an International friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Soccer
Soldier Field ready to combat homophobic slurs at Mexico national team soccer match
During the 2019 Gold Cup final against the United States and a 2022 friendly vs. Ecuador, Mexico fans chanted a homophobic slur at the opposing goalkeeper.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at South Newberry Avenue and West 16th Street in Pilsen.
Crime
Woman who helped mother strangle Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut baby from womb gets 30 years in prison
Barely speaking above a whisper and fighting tears, Desiree Figueroa told Judge Peggy Chiampas that she was sorry. “I could never apologize for what I did enough at all,” she said. “That’s all, judge, thank you.”
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Andy Grimm
 
Carl Van Vechten (American, 1880–1964) ,Georgia O'Keeffe, June 5, 1936, Gelatin silver print. Image and sheet: 24.5 × 19.1 cm (9 5/8 × 7 1/2 in.) Philadelphia Museum of Art, gift of John Mark Lutz, 1965. Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Summer Guide
Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit at Art Institute finds the artist in a New York state of mind
Many people who know the independent-minded, proto-feminist’s iconic paintings of flowers and the American Southwest are likely to be surprised that from 1925-30 she primarily also created 25 or so scenes of Manhattan, where she was living at the time.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) reacts after Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) made a motion to censure Ramirez-Rosa during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Give Ald. Ramirez-Rosa a leadership post on City Council again
Carlos has been instrumental in fostering consensus to enact significant policy wins on civilian police oversight and higher wages for tipped workers, a national activist writes. Ramirez-Rosa deserves to be restored to a leadership role on City Council.
By Letters to the Editor
 