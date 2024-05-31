The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
No Sweat: OTA absences no problem for Matt Eberflus

Defensive end Montez Sweat, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Jaylon Johnson were among six starters who did not attend the Bears’ OTA practice Friday at Halas Hall. But Eberflus expects all of them back for veteran mini-camp next week.

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) celebrates with teammates after sacking Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) in a 20-17 Browns victory on Dec. 17 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98, celebrating a sack of Browns quarterback Joe Flacco last year) has participated in enough of the offseason program to satisfy coach Matt Eberflus. “He’ll be here next week [for veteran mini-camp] and we’re excited about that,” Eberflus said.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It wasn’t long ago that attendance at “voluntary” offseason NFL practices was expected. Any absence was a red flag — often associated with a contract issue.

But the times, they are a-changin’.

Defensive end Montez Sweat, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Jaylon Johnson — three 2023 Pro Bowl players — were among six starters who did not attend the Bears’ OTA practice at Halas Hall.

The others were cornerback Kyler Gordon and safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard — leaving rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to operate against a defense missing four of five backfield starters and the team’s top pass rusher.

But it was May 31. And coach Matt Eberflus is fine with it. He expects all of them to participate in next week’s mandatory veteran mini-camp. In fact, Eberflus said he anticipates all players attending the mini-camp.

Sweat, who signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension ($72.9 million guaranteed) last season, was the most notable absence. He also was not at last week’s OTA that was open to the media. Eberflus would not say how much Sweat has participated in the offseason program. But he’s satisfied with the time he’s put in, even if it’s minimal on-field activity.

“He’s been in the building. He’s been here several times during the offseason,” Eberflus said. “And when he’s in, he’s locked in and ready to go. He’ll be here next week and we’re excited about that.”

Eberflus, in fact, made a point to thank players for their participation in the offseason program Friday and was not perturbed about those who weren’t there.

“Some of it’s personal, some of it’s family, some of it’s various things,” Eberflus said. “We’re going to coach the guys that are here. But the guys who haven’t been here have been very communicative. They’ve talked to me … and they don’t have to do that. But they have [done] that, just out of respect. That’s been ongoing and that’s how we operate here.”

Odunze back

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze — the No. 9 overall pick in the draft — is practicing in full in OTAs this week after being limited last week with a hamstring issue he suffered on the first day of rookie minicamp on May 10.

Santos for the win

The Bears held their annual “team-building” event Thursday — a golf outing at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha. (“Which we call, Bears North,” Eberflus said.).

Kicker Cairo Santos won the event in an 18th-hold playoff against Peter LeBlanc, an undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette. Back-up quarterback Brett Rypien had the long drive of the day — 338 yards.

Centers of attention

Veterans Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton are rotating at center — arguably the only position battle on the roster where the loser will get zero snaps. Bates has started 19 games in the NFL, but only two at center.

Doug Kramer, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Illinois and Hinsdale Central, also could figure in the competition depending on how the Bates-Shelton battle ensues.

Booker: As advertised

Defensive line coach Travis Smith isn’t going overboard on intriguing rookie defensive end Austin Booker, a fifth-round draft pick from Kansas. But Smith knows he has a lot to work with.

“The things we saw on tape that we were attracted to, we’re seeing on the field right now,” Smith said. “Some of the unorthodox movements; some of the difficulty to block with his ability to slip and slide and get on the edge and beat [someone] with an inside move. He has a high motor. He plays with good effort. He’s got a very long way to go, though, from a conditioning and physicality standpoint, from getting the system in.”

