The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Bears Sports

In shadow of QB Caleb Williams, Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze off to strong start

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Odunze has been “almost exceptional” in learning the offense.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE In shadow of QB Caleb Williams, Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze off to strong start
Matt Eberflus, Rome Odunze

The new wide receiver is shaping up to be a key factor in the offense this season.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

While most of the attention is on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams this offseason, fellow rookie Rome Odunze has high expectations as well. In any other year, he’d be under tremendous scrutiny going into the season. There’s less pressure on him, though, with Williams’ stature as the top draft pick and potential franchise quarterback, as well as the Bears having veteran receivers in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Nonetheless, Odunze is off to a good start in his first month or so as a Bear.

“He’s pretty good for where he is in the process — almost exceptional,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s doing a lot of good things even with us moving him around to different positions and moving him around.”

Eberflus said Odunze has made some occasional errors lining up in the wrong spot, but not often and has been very good on the overall concepts within the offense.

The Bears went into the draft with the Nos. 1 and 9 picks — the first being from the Panthers and the ninth being their own — and stayed at those spots to land Williams and Odunze. General manager Ryan Poles said his staff had not expected Odunze to be available that late.

He was the third receiver taken, following Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 (Cardinals) and Malik Nabers at No. 6 (Giants). Odunze led the FBS last season with 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns on 92 catches as a junior at Washington.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Montez Sweat's goal: 'Be better than I was last year'
With WR market exploding, Keenan Allen open to an extension with the Bears
Cole Kmet bullish on Shane Waldron's offense
Patience, urgency flow together as Bears develop rookie QB Caleb Williams
Bears appear ready to join the NFL's modern age with Caleb Williams
Bears make front-office promotions
The Latest
Monica Alvarez at a press conference supporting Karina's Bill.
La Voz Chicago
Por tercera vez, legisladores de Illinois no aprueban ley de Karina
La propuesta de ley que cuenta con apoyo bipartidista, le quitaría las armas a las personas con órdenes de restricción en su contra.
By Mawa Iqbal
 
President Biden Delivers Remarks On New Border Policy
La Voz Chicago
Biden afirma que restringe el asilo para ayudar a ‘controlar’ la frontera
Una vez que esta orden entre en vigor, los migrantes que lleguen a la frontera pero que no expresen temor a regresar a sus países de origen serán objeto de expulsión inmediata de Estados Unidos, en cuestión de días o incluso de horas.
By Associated Press
 
Zet Rodriguez-Lara, who was shot to death in Dunning Friday morning, “was a great father, friend, and and brother,” said the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the 24-year-old father and his family.
La Voz Chicago
Dos acusados por el asesinato de un joven padre en Dunning
Divonte D. Calhoun y Justin H. Redmond fueron acusados de robo a mano armada y asesinato en primer grado por el asesinato el 10 de mayo de Zet Rodríguez-Lara, de 24 años, a una cuadra de su casa, según los registros judiciales.
By Tom Schuba Kaitlin Washburn , and 1 more
 
Home Alone house
Entertainment and Culture
'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, with price tag of $5.25 million, finds buyer
The home was listed as “contingent” on May 31, which means a sale is pending.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Liberty Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA rescinds 2nd tech on Angel Reese that led to her ejection in Sky loss to Liberty
The Sky were trailing by nine at the time of Reese’s ejection, so it’s unlikely her presence on the court would have affected the game’s outcome. However, the message sent by the official’s soft call is far more damning.
By Annie Costabile
 