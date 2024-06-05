In shadow of QB Caleb Williams, Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze off to strong start

While most of the attention is on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams this offseason, fellow rookie Rome Odunze has high expectations as well. In any other year, he’d be under tremendous scrutiny going into the season. There’s less pressure on him, though, with Williams’ stature as the top draft pick and potential franchise quarterback, as well as the Bears having veteran receivers in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Nonetheless, Odunze is off to a good start in his first month or so as a Bear.

“He’s pretty good for where he is in the process — almost exceptional,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s doing a lot of good things even with us moving him around to different positions and moving him around.”

Eberflus said Odunze has made some occasional errors lining up in the wrong spot, but not often and has been very good on the overall concepts within the offense.

The Bears went into the draft with the Nos. 1 and 9 picks — the first being from the Panthers and the ninth being their own — and stayed at those spots to land Williams and Odunze. General manager Ryan Poles said his staff had not expected Odunze to be available that late.

He was the third receiver taken, following Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 (Cardinals) and Malik Nabers at No. 6 (Giants). Odunze led the FBS last season with 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns on 92 catches as a junior at Washington.