Bears QB Caleb Williams on team's offensive talent: 'We're gonna be pretty damn good'

The first stage of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ pro career has been hit-and-mess, as expected, but after three days of minicamp practices with the full team at Halas Hall, he sees enormous potential for this season.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Williams said. “There’s a light at the end of that tunnel. Right now we’re working with our head down and we’re building, [but] just having that moment with myself — I do it every day — to sit there and say, ‘We’re gonna be pretty damn good.’ So I’ve just gotta keep going, keep working, and we’re all excited. It’s really important to have that mindset, but also have the mindset of let’s keep going, let’s keep working, let’s get after it.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he saw progress from Williams this week in lining up formations, calling and adjusting protections and grasping the passing concepts. He also wants Williams to continue to work against the first-string defense, which is a major challenge for a rookie quarterback, and isn’t concerned about any struggles he’s had against that unit so far.

“Caleb is a talent, and his game will go where it needs to be,” Eberflus said.

The Bears are betting everything on Williams after trading former quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers and drafting Williams first overall. Williams won the Heisman Trophy at USC in 2022 and completed 67.5% of his passes, averaged 314.2 yards per game and threw 72 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions over the last two seasons.