Bears announce 9 open practices for training camp, including joint practice with Bengals
It will be the first time they’ve brought another team to Halas Hall since the Dolphins in 2021.
The Bears’ upcoming training camp will be one of their most compelling in recent history. Not only do they believe they’re going to be a playoff team this season, but there’s unprecedented intrigue in rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
The team will hold nine practices that the public can attend, including a joint session with the Bengals and Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow on Aug. 15, two days ahead of the teams playing a preseason game at Soldier Field.
“Those are always good tests,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “Those joint practices, man, they feel like games. You’re trying to see where you’re at and stack up. And that’s obviously a really good football team, so we’re excited about it.”
Here’s the full open practice schedule for training camp:
Fri., July 26
Sat., July 27
Tue., July 30
Sun., Aug. 4
Tue., Aug. 6
Wed., Aug. 7
Tue., Aug. 13
Wed., Aug. 14
Thu., Aug. 15