Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Bears' training camp practices sell out in 45 minutes

With the excitement created by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams among other offseason additions — plus the limited space at Halas Hall and only nine practices open to the public — many Bears fans might have to pay a price on the secondary market to attend practice in 2024.

By  Mark Potash
   
BEARS-051124-55.jpg

Rookie Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will open training camp as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

If you want to see the Bears in training camp this year, it’s probably going to cost you.

With fan anticipation at a high point with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams among other high-profile additions, plus space limitations at Halas Hall and only nine practices open to the public, tickets for Bears training camp were sold out in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The tickets were free, but required a registration via chicagobears.com.

By 11:30 a.m., tickets for the Bears’ first practice open to the public on July 26 were available on StubHub for $200 and $416.

Following an NFL trend in recent years, the Bears moved their training camp to Halas Hall in 2020 after 18 seasons at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais and 17 seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

The obvious downside at Halas Hall is limited space for fans — only 1,700 tickets are available for each practice. That hasn’t been a big issue in the three post-COVID seasons in Lake Forest. But with Williams — the No. 1 overall pick in the draft — and the addition of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze (the No. 9 pick in the draft), anticipation of the Bears having an improved offense and contending for a playoff spot after back-to-back seasons of 3-14 and 7-10 has created a demand that figures to leave many fans frustrated at being unable to attend the few Bears’ practices open to the public.

The dates this season are July 26, 27 and 30, and August 4, 6, 7, 13, 14 and 15.

