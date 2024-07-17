The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
No. 1, done: Bears QB Caleb Williams signs contract

One day after the Bears agreed to terms with the quarterback on his rookie contract, he signed his deal.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

One day after the Bears agreed to terms with Caleb Williams on his rookie contract, the quarterback signed his deal.

The Bears made the announcement Wednesday, complete with pictures of Williams inking a deal that will pay him $39.4 million over four years with a $25.5 million signing bonus. The Bears hold a fifth-year option on Williams that they must enact after his third season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from USC will be in attendance for the first training camp practice of the season Saturday, one day after Bears veterans report to Halas Hall.

Williams has already been named the starting quarterback and will get the majority of the first-string snaps, with Tyson Bagent serving as the backup.

Williams, head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are expected to address the media Friday.

Williams did not have an NFLPA-certified agent and, per league rules, had to negotiate directly with Bears officials. He said Saturday that he was leaning on his legal advisers. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner had his salary slotted by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, leaving only small details to be worked out with the Bears.

Poles, Eberflus and receiver DJ Moore attended his charity function for “Caleb Cares” on that same day. Williams saluted CPS high school students in Pullman, throwing footballs that doubled as awards to them after denouncing bullying and encouraging people to be kind to each other.

The Bears announced the signing of their other first-round pick, receiver Rome Odunze on Tuesday, not long after he agreed to a deal.

