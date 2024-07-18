The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Caleb Williams, Bears to report to training camp with great expectations

The Bears are ready to win. When their veterans report to Halas Hall for training camp Friday, they’ll carry that responsibility with them.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Caleb Williams, Bears to report to training camp with great expectations
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall on May 11, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Twenty weeks ago Friday, Caleb Williams stood at the most popular podium at the NFL Scouting Combine and laid out exactly what he wanted to find out from the Bears.

“Just: ‘Do you want to win?’ he said then.

The team’s actions ever since have answered in the affirmative.

General manager Ryan Poles traded for receiver Keenan Allen and signed running back D’Andre Swift — both were Pro Bowl players last year — and drafted rookie receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall to pair with the first overall pick. They’ll play for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the former Seahawks play-caller whom coach Matt Eberflus chose from among 14 candidates in January.

Latest on the Bears

On defense, Poles re-signed Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson and added safety Kevin Byard, two years removed from being a first-team All-Pro, to take Eddie Jackson’s place.

The Bears are ready to win. When their veterans report to Halas Hall for training camp Friday, they’ll carry that responsibility with them. Poles, Eberflus and Williams will speak to it, too, when they meet the media.

When the Bears take the field for their first practice Saturday, expectations will be as high as they’ve been since the start of the Bears’ ill-fated 2019 campaign. In each of Eberflus’ first two seasons, the preseason over-under was 6½ wins. This year, preseason odds have the Bears more likely than not to make the playoffs.

“The time is this year,” safety Jaquan Brisker said last month. “No more waiting.”

No one has the franchise riding on him like Williams, the former Heisman Trophy winner from USC who is the most anticipated rookie in the 104-year history of the team. When the No. 1 overall pick signed his contract Wednesday, he killed off the last of the unfounded rumors surrounding his draft status — that he wouldn’t play under the standard rookie deal. The Bears believed all along he would.

Long before he signed — he held a pen in his right hand and made a bear claw with his left — Williams had ingratiated himself with his teammates and the community.

“There is definitely a natural feel to how he connects with people and how he does a really good job of disarming people in trying to make them feel comfortable and not being standoff-ish in a high-profile role,” passing game coordinator Thomas Brown said last month. “You’re talking veteran guys on this roster who are great players and have played for a long time who demand their own respect.

“Being able to have that balance of confidence but also humility has been awesome to see.”

Those veterans are miles better than anything given Justin Fields during his three-year stint with the team:

• DJ Moore and Allen have a chance to post the most productive season by a receiver duo in Bears history, passing Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall, who combined for 2,716 receiving yards in 2013.

• If Williams pairs well with Odunze, the two would become just the second rookie quarterback-receiver tandem of the Super Bowl era to team up for at least 1,000 yards.

• Simply matching last year’s 1,049 rushing yards would make Swift the Bears’ most accomplished running back since David Montgomery in 2020.

• Cole Kmet is coming off a season in which he caught 73 passes, the third-most for a tight end in Bears history. Tight end Gerald Everett, a free agent acquisition, has 2,833 career receiving yards; had he done that all as a member of the Bears, he’d rank 19th among all pass-catchers in franchise history.

“It’s a complete offense, but it’s going to take work,” Swift said in May. “It’s a new offense — we’re all new here. Coaching staff’s new. Rookie quarterback. So it’s going to be a learning experience for everybody.”

That’s what training camp is for. And it begins Friday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Just in time, Bears lock down their top 2 picks
Bears agree to sign top overall pick Caleb Williams
Bears sign rookie WR Rome Odunze
With rookies to report Tuesday, Bears' top two picks remain unsigned
Still without a contract, Bears QB Caleb Williams salutes students on South Side
Ryan Poles has pieces in place for Bears' next step
The Latest
IMG_5237.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Johnson anuncia más fondos para dueños de casa del lado oeste afectados por las inundaciones en julio de 2023
El dinero beneficiará a hasta 200 propietarios, principalmente personas mayores, que viven en casas unifamiliares o de una o dos unidades. Cada beneficiario podrá recibir hasta $25,000 de ayuda. Sólo los hogares con ingresos totales iguales o inferiores a los ingresos promedios del área pueden acceder a la ayuda.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).
La Voz Chicago
Johnson cancela la votación para designar a Sigcho-López como presidente del Comité de Zonificación
El alcalde Brandon Johnson pasó el fin de semana presionando a los concejales para que designaran al concejal Byron Sigcho-López (25º) como presidente del poderoso Comité de Zonificación del Concejo Municipal. Pero ante las presiones de los líderes empresariales y la insistencia de los opositores en el Concejo de que se necesitaban 34 votos para considerar la reorganización del mismo, Johnson canceló la votación.
By Fran Spielman
 
Sangamon_County_Sheriff_logo
Downstate Illinois
Illinois deputy charged with murder of woman who called 911 to report a prowler
Sonya Massey, 36, was killed at her home in Springfield on July 6. According to court documents, after the deputy shot Massey, he tried to discourage his partner from helping her.
By AP
 
A Chicago Police Department vehicle.
La Voz Chicago
Una mujer muere días después de recibir un disparo en Albany Park
Valentina García, de 21 años, estaba dentro de un vehículo el 9 de julio en la cuadra 3800 del oeste de la calle Ainslie cuando fue alcanzada por una bala a eso de las 6:54 p.m., dijo la policía de Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs have to prove they're contenders as they come out of All-Star break
The Cubs went into the break on a high note, but can they carry that momentum to the trade deadline?
By Maddie Lee
 