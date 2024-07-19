The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Bears third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie not healthy for start of training camp

He hurt his quad at Yale.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears rookie Kiran Amegadjie talks to offensive line coach Chris Morgan at Halas Hall earlier this offseason.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tackle Kiran Amegadjie, the Bears’ third-round pick in April, is still being hampered by a quad injury suffered last year at Yale and will start training camp on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

The NFI list applies to players who were hurt outside of standard NFL activities. If he’s still on the NFI after cut day, he’ll be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season.

He didn’t practice at all with the Bears during the offseason. The Bears said in May they expected him to be ready for training camp, but that didn’t prove to be the case.

General manager Ryan Poles said Friday that the 75th overall pick was “progressing” but wouldn’t give a timeline for his return.

The Hinsdale Central alum was available in the draft in part because of the injury. He had surgery after four games.

Bears rookies reported to Halas Hall for orientation Tuesday. Veterans began reporting Friday, with a team meeting scheduled for 2 p.m.

Undrafted free agent Jamree Kromah, a defensive end, will start training camp on the PUP list after having finger surgery.

