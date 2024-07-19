The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Bears QB Caleb Williams expected to play 45-65 snaps in preseason, per Matt Eberflus

Eberflus cited the 2023 quarterback class’ preseason reps as the baseline for that decision.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws during minicamp in June.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Friday he plans to get rookie quarterback Caleb Williams 45-65 snaps throughout the team’s four preseason games.

Eberflus stressed that the plan hasn’t been finalized, and the Bears don’t start playing until facing the Texans in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1.

Eberflus used the 2023 rookie class as a reference point, saying that’s roughly the amount of playing time first-round picks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson got.

A key issue for the Bears, though, is the health of their other offensive players. Getting Williams some snaps in the preseason won’t be as effective — or safe — if they aren’t playing their full offensive line and their skill players.

The Bears will open training camp with practice Saturday morning, the first of four in a row before they take a day off.

The Bears went 3-14 in Eberflus’ first season, when general manager Ryan Poles tore down the roster to begin his rebuild, then 7-10 last season. While the Bears expected to compete for a playoff spot, they blew late leads in losses to the Broncos, Lions and Browns and got swept by the Packers for the fifth season in a row.

