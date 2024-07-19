The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Bears QB Caleb Williams ready for potential rockiness in training camp

Williams has elevated expectations at every turn since the Bears drafted him, but he’s got sound perspective.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams talks with Tyler Scott, left, during minicamp at Halas Hall in June.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is bracing for big challenges when training camp starts Saturday, but his enthusiasm and expectations remain enormous.

Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick this year, won’t be fazed by rough days on the practice field.

“I’ll go out there and I’ll mess up a play; I’ve thrown a pick in minicamp and things like that,” he said Friday. “Being tough on myself, but also having an understanding of where we are and where I am. The progression is key.

“Those bad times, it’s not a time to have self doubt. That’s just a waste of time. It’s a time to keep growing, keep progressing and keep believing in yourself.”

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and over the last two seasons at USC put up 72 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions while completing 67.5% of his passes and averaging 314.2 yards per game. He also rushed for 21 touchdowns.

This work by Chicago artist James Jankowiak is in Chicago Public Libary's West Lawn Branch.
Murals and Mosaics
From James Jankowiak's West Lawn library mural, kids can do a scavenger hunt
Among its many can-you-spot them neighborhood references, you might spy images of ruby slippers and a soldier. That was to pay tribute to Parnell St. Aubin, who played a munchkin soldier in “The Wizard of Oz” and later opened a bar that once stood on the property.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland.
Golf
Tiger Woods misses the cut at the British Open
Woods said he would not play again until December at his unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the PNC Championship with his son.
By AP
 
BEARS-051124-38 (2).JPG
Bears
Bears third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie not healthy for start of training camp
He hurt his quad at Yale.
By Patrick Finley
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Death of man stabbed on West Side ruled homicide
The unidentified man died of multiple injuries from an assault he suffered Monday in the 4300 block of West North Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Travelers check and wait in lines prior to travel at O’Hare International Airport, Thursday, December 22, 2022. A global technology outage disrupted flights worldwide Friday morning.
Technology
Global tech outage disrupts flights, banks, other businessees in Chicago and around the world: What to know
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said Friday that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack. It said a fix was on the way.
By AP
 