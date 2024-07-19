Bears QB Caleb Williams ready for potential rockiness in training camp

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is bracing for big challenges when training camp starts Saturday, but his enthusiasm and expectations remain enormous.

Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick this year, won’t be fazed by rough days on the practice field.

“I’ll go out there and I’ll mess up a play; I’ve thrown a pick in minicamp and things like that,” he said Friday. “Being tough on myself, but also having an understanding of where we are and where I am. The progression is key.

“Those bad times, it’s not a time to have self doubt. That’s just a waste of time. It’s a time to keep growing, keep progressing and keep believing in yourself.”

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and over the last two seasons at USC put up 72 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions while completing 67.5% of his passes and averaging 314.2 yards per game. He also rushed for 21 touchdowns.