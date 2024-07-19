The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Ex-Bears safety Eddie Jackson agrees to sign with Ravens

Five months after his seven-year Bears career came to an end, Jackson has found a new home.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson speaks to the media about playing NFL football.

Former Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Five months after his seven-year Bears career came to an end, Eddie Jackson found a new home — with a familiar face — on Friday. The safety agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, who boast another former Bear, linebacker Roquan Smith, as perhaps their best defensive player.

Jackson figures to back up safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

In 100 games over seven seasons, Jackson posted 15 interceptions and reached two Pro Bowls with the Bears. The 30-year-old former fourth-round pick from Alabama had four interceptions in 12 games in 2022 before being limited to one last year.

As the season wound to an end, Jackson said he knew there was a chance the Bears would part ways with him. He and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair were released on the same day in February. The Bears signed Kevin Byard, another former Pro Bowl player, to a two-year, $15 million contract to take Jackson ‘s place.

