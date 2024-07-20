Bears, Caleb Williams finish first training camp practice

In his first training camp practice, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams managed to complete a pass to himself.

During a two-minute drill Saturday, Williams threw a pass that was batted in the air — and back into his arms. He caught the pass and scurried up the right sideline.

“He’s got good quickness,” coach Matt Eberflus said with a smile.

The Bears didn’t score on the drive, though, after two incompletions.

The Bears held a brisk practice on the backfields of Halas Hall on Saturday.

Their players are in a league-mandated ramp-up period; the team won’t practice in pads until July 27. Saturday marked the first of four consecutive practices before the team’s first off day Wednesday.

Bears veterans reported to camp Friday. Rookies reported for orientation three days earlier, the same day that the former Heisman Trophy winner agreed to sign his standard four-year rookie contract.