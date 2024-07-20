'Tired of just having upside,' Bears CB Jaylon Johnson eyes growth on Day 1

The Bears’ first training camp practice Saturday didn’t feel any different to Jaylon Johnson, even though outside projections predict the Bears to be better than at any point during his tenure.

“I’m tired of just having upside and having potential,” the cornerback said. “I want to be in a position where we actually go out there and we are that, and not just what we’re projected to be.

“It’s about action at this point. So the projections, the energy, the enthusiasm all feels good in the beginning because everybody, every team, every fan [says], ‘Oh this is our year, this is our year.’”

The Bears practiced for about an hour-and-a-half Saturday as part of their league-mandated ramp-up period. Afterward, Johnson said he’s not the type to listen to hype.

“We gotta go out here and we gotta prove it,” he said. “And I think that starts with Day 1, starts with (Saturday). But that’s something that’s gonna carry on from now until the end of the season. Whenever that is — if that’s playoffs or not.”

Odunze out

Receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft, missed Saturday’s practice because of what the team called a personal matter. He was attending a funeral for a family member in Utah.

Eberflus said the Bears expect him to be back for Sunday’s practice, provided that there were no travel snafus.

Odunze was the only active Bears player to miss practice Saturday. Tight end Gerald Everett and rookie tackle Kiran Amegadje remain on the Non-Football Injury List. Eberflus said Everett’s addition to the list Friday was not a surprise — he suffered an undisclosed injury during training that the coach called “nothing major.”

No “Family Fest”

The Bears aren’t hosting “Family Fest,” their annual practice at Soldier Field, this preseason. One reason, Eberflus said: the concert schedule at Soldier Field.

“I wish we had it,” he said. “I love that experience because it’s great for the players to be able to get in there and do that. It just didn’t work with the Hall of Fame game and where the schedule fit and how the sequencing of practices and days off worked out this year.”

George Strait was scheduled to play Soldier Field on Saturday, with Metallica there Aug. 9 and 11. There are international soccer games scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 3.

This and that

• Linebacker T.J. Edwards and left tackle Braxton Jones will be limited early in camp after suffering minor injuries while training, Eberflus said.

• Asked if he and DJ Moore were the best receiver duo in the NFL, Keenan Allen asked reporters to list choices from teams around the league. When someone mentioned the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he stopped.

“Tyreek and Waddle is pretty good,” he said.

Seconds later, as he left the room, he made his own case.

“It’s me and DJ,” he said. “Come on, now.”

• Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter reported to camp in such good shape, edge rusher Montez Sweat said, that he passed the conditioning test for the defensive ends.

