Saturday, July 20, 2024
Bears camp: What's more important than Caleb Williams' progress?

The answer is nothing, of course. In this week’s “Polling Place,” you voted on Bears priorities, the Cubs and the trade-deadline clock, and the futures of White Sox stars Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams holds the key to a successful training camp.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Look, we all know it: Nothing — repeat, nothing — matters more this Bears training camp than the progress of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Has he made his first Pro Bowl yet? Because some of us are tired of waiting.

Come to think of it, the Bears staying healthy matters an awful lot, too. That includes Williams, of course.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we wanted to know what the biggest deal was to you about Bears camp, which just got underway.

“I would love to see an offense that comes out hot and doesn’t have to catch up to the defense for once,” @Culp_Jim commented.

Next, we asked how the Cubs will perform during this critical stretch before the July 30 trade deadline.

“Plan that offseason vacation,” @JBIRD1268 wrote.

Last, we asked what the White Sox will do with major trade chips Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr.

“Does it even really matter?” @Jmcdonnell1962 asked. “Whoever they get in return will either not pan out or, if they do, also be traded in 3-5 years.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What’s your No. 1 wish for the Bears in training camp?

Upshot: Is the defense really this unimportant? Do keep in mind that there are few things friendlier to a young quarterback than a killer “D” on his own team. Which reminds us, has Williams made his first Pro Bowl yet?

Poll No. 2: The Cubs start the second half with a critical 10-game stretch before the July 30 trade deadline. How will it go?

Upshot: After the voting closed, the Cubs lost Friday’s series opener to the Diamondbacks. Just one game? Sure, keep telling yourselves that.

Poll No. 3: Will the White Sox trade Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. before the July 30 deadline?

Upshot: Get a load of what @mikewalsh4609 had to say: “I would love to see Crochet stay, but that won’t happen because Jerry Reinsdorf would have to spend money and he only does that on fine cigars and incompetent managers.” And we thought we were the silver-tongued devils around here.

