Bears coordinator: QB Caleb Williams 'a step ahead' of where he was last month

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams reported to training camp “a step ahead” of where he’d been before breaking for a month, Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said Sunday.

Waldron has seen an improvement in Williams’ operation of the offense, from learning the verbiage to using cadence as a weapon.

Williams’ best pass Sunday was a deep ball down the left sideline to second-year receiver Tyler Scott. Later in practice, during a two-minute drill, he completed a 10-yard pass to Keenan Allen and two checkdowns to running back Roschon Johnson before being picked off. Throwing toward a sliding DJ Moore in the middle of the field, Williams was intercepted by Tyrique Stevenson, who made an acrobatic dive and came up with the catch.

Waldron was fine with Williams being aggressive — the scenario had Williams in a scoreless tie as the final seconds of the first half ticked down.

“It’s a good chance to be aggressive,” Waldron said.