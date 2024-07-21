The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Bears coordinator: QB Caleb Williams 'a step ahead' of where he was last month

Shane Waldron has seen an improvement in Williams’ operation of the offense, from learning the verbiage to using cadence as a weapon.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during Bears training camp in Lake Forest Il. July 20, 2024. | Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams reported to training camp “a step ahead” of where he’d been before breaking for a month, Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said Sunday.

Waldron has seen an improvement in Williams’ operation of the offense, from learning the verbiage to using cadence as a weapon.

Williams’ best pass Sunday was a deep ball down the left sideline to second-year receiver Tyler Scott. Later in practice, during a two-minute drill, he completed a 10-yard pass to Keenan Allen and two checkdowns to running back Roschon Johnson before being picked off. Throwing toward a sliding DJ Moore in the middle of the field, Williams was intercepted by Tyrique Stevenson, who made an acrobatic dive and came up with the catch.

Waldron was fine with Williams being aggressive — the scenario had Williams in a scoreless tie as the final seconds of the first half ticked down.

“It’s a good chance to be aggressive,” Waldron said.

