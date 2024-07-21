The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Bears Sports

D'Andre Swift ready for bigger role in passing game

The Bears’ running back had 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions, but only 39 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown with the Eagles last year. He figures to get a bigger opportunity in Shane Waldron’s offense in 2024.


By  Mark Potash
   
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) scores on a 21-yard screen pass to give the Lions a 3910 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at Ford Field.

D’Andre Swift had 48 receptions for 389 yards (8.1 average) and three touchdowns for the Lions in 2022, including a 21-yard touchdown catch in a 41-10 rout of the Bears at Ford Field.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Bears liked D’Andre Swift’s versatility when they signed the former Lions and Eagles running back in free agency. He’s looking forward to showing just how versatile he is.

Swift’s role as a receiving outlet figures to be a factor with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams getting acclimated to facing NFL defenses. Not just as a checkdown, but as a weapon who can make big plays downfield in Shane Waldron’s offense.

“I feel like I’ll be very valuable in that aspect, especially helping Caleb when stuff isn’t open down the field,” Swift said. “I’m available.”

Swift was productive in the passing game in three seasons with the Lions, catching 156 passes for 1,198 yards (7.7 average) and seven touchdowns. In Jared Goff’s first season with the Lions in 2021, Swift had touchdown receptions of 63 yards against the Rams and 43 yards against the 49ers.

But his receiver role was muted even in a breakout season with the Eagles last year, when he made the Pro Bowl. Swift had 39 receptions for 214 yards (5.5 average) and one touchdown in 2023. He had just six catches for 17 yards in his final six regular season games. And his four receptions for 32 yards in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Buccaneers all came in the fourth quarter after the Eagles fell behind 25-9.

“Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do that 100 percent to my ability,” Swift said. “I wasn’t asked to run route as much [with the Eagles] — that’s fine. I’m going to show different elements of my game. I feel like I can do whatever.”

Waldron emphasizes building his offense specifically around his players’ talents. That should mesh well with Swift’s game.

“Different running backs are going to have different skill sets. Swift has shown that ability being an excellent route runner in a lot of different phases of the pass game,” Waldron said.

Odunze, Everett back

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze returned to practice after a one-day absence for personal reasons.

“It was great to have room back out here, working his way back into it,” Waldron said. “He already got a bonus with the way he worked in OTAs. I think he’s a guy that picks up right where he leaves off every single time.”

Tight end Gerald Everett did not practice Sunday but was removed from the NFI (non-football injury) list and is expected to practice Monday.

Linebacker Noah Sewell, tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Nsimba Webster did not practice Sunday, all for undisclosed reasons. Left tackle Braxton Jones was limited and replaced by Larry Borom in team drills.

Talking trash

Waldron gave credit to running backs coach Chad Morton for the development of his players in route running. But safety Kevin Byard gave Morton a more entertaining endorsement.

“The running back coach talks a lot of trash,” Byard said, “We got to the sideline, everybody’s up on ‘Maine [linebacker Tremaine Edmunds] and we’re just kind of getting hyped. He always just wants to walk in the huddle. So next time he might get scooped up a little bit, just to let him know to stop getting in our huddle.”

Byard was kidding about that.

“Nah, it’s fun,” Byard said. “He’s actually my favorite offensive coach, just because of that. Just the energy he brings every single day. That’s what you want — as a team. It’s just fun and you need that during training camp because it gets long. So you want to be able to have some fun throughout.

Plays of the day

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson intercepted Caleb Williams to end the two-minute drill … Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter deflected a Williams pass on the second play of that drive. … Second-year wide receiver made a diving catch of a deep ball from Williams in a 7-on-7 drill.

