Monday, July 22, 2024
Bears LG Teven Jenkins: Team wants to wait until after bye week to talk contract extension

Jenkins has been very good for the Bears when healthy, but has played 31 of 51 games in three seasons.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins warms up before last year’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12, 2023, at Soldier Field.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Health has been a sensitive issue for Bears left guard Teven Jenkins ever since the team drafted him in the second round in 2021. He ended up missing the first 11 games of his rookie season with back trouble that dated back to college.

It’s at the forefront again, and as impressed as the Bears have been by his prowess and versatility, they seem hesitant to offer a contract extension until he shows durability.

Jenkins, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, said Monday the team told him it wanted to wait until after the bye week in October to talk about an extension.

As part of his bid to get a new deal, Jenkins nearly doubled the amount of money he’s spending on fitness, including a physical therapist and chef.

“I made it vocal many times that I want to be here on the Chicago Bears ... and that’s the determination I have to keep doing that and understanding that I need to spend more short term to get more long term for myself and my family.”

