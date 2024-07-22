The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears QB Caleb Williams, offensive line appear to have fixed cadence issues

Practices have been clean at the start of training camp, and left guard Teven Jenkins declared the snags ‘ironed out.’

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears QB Caleb Williams, offensive line appear to have fixed cadence issues
Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams waits for a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH112

Nam Huh/AP Photos

The cadence problems between Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the offensive line that disrupted practices at minicamp last month appear to be fixed.

Williams steered the offense through its third consecutive clean practice Monday and has found common ground with the line on snap counts to avoid false starts, which haven’t been an issue in training camp.

“It came back way better and it’s improving every day,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Left guard Teven Jenkins added, “It’s all ironed out. We’re doing really good on it and hopefully we keep on continuing and growing off that.”

The Bears will continue testing that when they have their first practice in full pads — scheduled for Saturday -- and their Aug. 1 preseason game against the Texans. Eberflus also said the Bears will continue implementing more complicated hard counts to get defenses to jump offsides and are “not even close” to done with that process.

Williams had one of his better practices Monday, including a successful two-minute drill at the end. He drove the offense into field-goal range with short and intermediate completions to wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen and running back Roschon Johnson, and converted a fourth-and-three to DJ Moore underneath.

The Bears closed with a brief “last-play” drill in which Williams had one snap to try for a touchdown, first from the opposing 25-yard line and second from the 15. He threw incomplete into a crowd on the first one, but nearly completed the 15-yarder. He found Odunze open in the back of the end zone on the left side, but the referee ruled he did not get both feet down in bounds.

Odunze practiced in full for the first time after an excused absence Saturday and a ramp-up day Sunday and looked good. Williams lofted a 40-yard touchdown pass to him down the left sideline in 11-on-11 work.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears to excuse S Jonathan Owens for 7 practices to watch wife Simone Biles in Paris Olympics
Bears QB Caleb Williams taps into veteran receivers' database
Bears' safety Jaquan Brisker ready for takeoff
Bears LG Teven Jenkins: Team wants to wait until after bye week to talk contract extension
Packers QB Jordan Love won't practice until his contract situation is settled
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams looks sharper, comes through in 2-minute drill
The Latest
BIKEGIVEAWAYS-071624_6.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Por el poder del pedal: Chicago está a mitad de camino de regalar 5,000 bicicletas
El programa Bike Chicago de la Municipalidad comenzó en 2022 con el objetivo de regalar bicicletas a los residentes que tengan problemas para transportarse.
By David Struett
 
Mateo Zastro, 3, was fatally shot on the Southwest Side in a road rage attack, according to Chicago Police.
La Voz Chicago
Sospechoso tendió una emboscada contra las víctimas del incidente de violencia vial en el que murió un niño de 3 años en 2022, según la fiscalía
Los fiscales dijeron el viernes que las víctimas y el acusado presuntamente se encontraron por primera vez mientras se incorporaban a un área en construcción.
By David Struett
 
Travelers lined up at O'Hare International Airport on Friday morning as a global technology outage disrupted flights.
La Voz Chicago
El apagón tecnológico mundial provocó el caos informático en los aeropuertos O'Hare y Midway, hospitales, cortes e incluso en Starbucks
Los problemas también afectaron a algunos servicios de Metra, la venta de entradas en teatros locales y a comercios. La causa del caos fue una actualización defectuosa de CrowdStrike, empresa de seguridad en línea cuyo software se utiliza en todo el mundo en múltiples sectores.
By Violet Miller Mitch Dudek , and 3 more
 
FILES-US-POLITICS-VOTE-BIDEN
Letters to the Editor
Influential Democrats shoved President Biden out the door
The voters spoke during the primaries, a reader from Lemont writes. Big-money donors and high-profile Democrats should have stayed quiet. Plus, other readers weigh in on the presidential race.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Kimberlynn Bolanos
Crime
New hearing for woman who killed infant son, then gouged out her eyes in prison
A Cook County judge has been told by an appeals court to reconsider whether Kimberlynn Bolanos was mentally fit when she entered a guilty plea in 2016. A decision could come during a hearing Tuesday.
By Andy Grimm
 