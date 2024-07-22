The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears' safety Jaquan Brisker ready for takeoff

The 2022 second-round draft pick has been a productive starter in two NFL seasons with the Bears. But he has bigger dreams than that — including league-wide recognition. “As long as I’m healthy and out there, it’s easy,” he said. “So I’m healthy. I’m ready.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has been a model of consistency in his two seasons with the Bears — 104 tackles in 15 games in 2022 and 105 tackles in 15 games last season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has been a young man in a hurry since he stepped on the practice field at Halas Hall for rookie minicamp as a second-round draft pick in 2022.

He started Week 1 of his rookie season. He recovered a fumble six plays in his first game in the NFL. Led the Bears in sacks as a rookie. And followed that up with a solid second season in which he assumed a vocal leadership role — not only in the secondary and the defense, but with the entire team.

Entering his third NFL season, the 25-year-old Brisker is eager to make the next step a big one. And he has everything it takes to do it — especially in a defense where many players around him seem poised to make similar strides: the ability, temperament, discipline, self-motivation, and the attention to detail that coaches love.

“He actually texted me [Saturday] night right before I went to be, like, ‘Hey, did you see anything on film or anything like that?’” safety Kevin Byard said. “We kind of discussed some other scheme stuff. But it’s really been good.”

Byard, an eight-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl safety with the Titans, just got here after signing with the Bears as a free agent in the offseason. But he quickly was impressed with Brisker’s desire and work ethic.

“He’s a guy that reminds me of myself when I was a younger player,” Byard said. “Very hungry. He wants to be All-Pro, and I love that about him. He wants to be the best, and that’s how you’ve got to be.”

Brisker played with veteran Eddie Jackson in his first two seasons. He has already meshed well with Byard in the short time they’ve played together.

“I feel like we’ve been playing together for so long,” Brisker said. “We’ve been doing so many disguises, playing off each other. It feels great. I’m glad he’s here and it’s going to be special.”

Then again, with Brisker’s versatility and instinct for his position, almost any accomplished safety figures to connect quickly with him.

“Every single day, we’re always talking,” Byard said. “We’re trying to get our communication down to a point where we can just look at each other and already know what we’re talking about. But it’s been good so far. I’m excited to work with him this year.”

Brisker had a close relationship with Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl safety and valuable mentor on and off the field whose locker was virtually right next to Brisker’s. The Bears moved on and signed Byard. Jackson signed with the Ravens on Friday.

“I texted him immediately,” Brisker said. “I was so happy to see him get on a team. I know he worked so hard to get to this point. He’s going to make plays. He’s in a great defense. He’ll be good.”

Byard fills that mentor role, but it’s time for Brisker to fly more on his own after two seasons in the NFL. Veteran leadership always helps, but Brisker’s experience can take him even further.

“When I first came in [to the NFL], I was probably at about 215 [pounds] and now I’m down to 204,” Brisker said when asked how much he has changed since he was a rookie. “My footwork, my pad level, coach helped me develop that. And then just knowledge of the game — certain formations and certain tendencies and really just being myself.”

For Brisker, it’s just a matter of staying healthy. He has missed four games in two seasons, but also has been banged up in a few others. He’s ready for take off.

“I’m definitely more prepared, just [off] what I did in the offseason, how I’ve been approaching every day,” Brisker said. “And my body is right. Once my body is right, everything else is easy to me. So as long as I’m healthy and out there, it’s easy. So I’m healthy. I’m ready.”

