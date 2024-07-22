The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears to excuse S Jonathan Owens for 7 practices to watch wife Simone Biles in Paris Olympics

Coach Matt Eberflus was happy to let him leave, calling it “so cool” for Owens.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears to excuse S Jonathan Owens for 7 practices to watch wife Simone Biles in Paris Olympics
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Gymnast Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears record a video on the field before Owens threw out a first pitch before a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776096257

Jamie Sabau/Getty

The Bears will allow backup safety Jonathan Owens to miss seven practices starting Friday so he can fly to Paris and watch his wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. That’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA.”

Owens, who signed as a free agent this year after playing for the Packers last season, married Biles last year. She’ll be in her third Olympics and has seven career medals, including four golds.

Owens will practice Thursday, then isn’t expected back until Aug. 4. His absence includes the Aug. 1 preseason opener against his former team, the Texans.

He’s competing for a spot behind starters Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard and a role on special teams. Owens played 17 games for the Packers last season, starting 11, and played 54% of their plays on special teams.

