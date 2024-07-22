Bears to excuse S Jonathan Owens for 7 practices to watch wife Simone Biles in Paris Olympics

The Bears will allow backup safety Jonathan Owens to miss seven practices starting Friday so he can fly to Paris and watch his wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. That’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA.”

Owens, who signed as a free agent this year after playing for the Packers last season, married Biles last year. She’ll be in her third Olympics and has seven career medals, including four golds.

Owens will practice Thursday, then isn’t expected back until Aug. 4. His absence includes the Aug. 1 preseason opener against his former team, the Texans.

He’s competing for a spot behind starters Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard and a role on special teams. Owens played 17 games for the Packers last season, starting 11, and played 54% of their plays on special teams.