Monday, July 22, 2024
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams looks sharper, comes through in 2-minute drill

It was one of Williams’ better practices since the Bears drafted him, and fellow rookie Rome Odunze looked good as well.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during Bears training camp in Lake Forest Il. July 20, 2024. | Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had one of his better practices Monday morning and looked sharp in a two-minute drill near the end.

They put him in a scenario in which he needed a field goal and was starting at his own 20-yard line with 1:30 left. Williams drove the offense into field-goal range with short and intermediate completions to wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen and running back Roschon Johnson.

On fourth-and-three from the opposing 38-yard line, Williams hit DJ Moore underneath running left to right to convert for a first down, and coach Matt Eberflus opted to get kicker Cairo Santos two high-pressure opportunities for long field goals. He made them both.

The Bears closed with a “last-play” drill in which Williams had one snap to try for a touchdown, first from the opposing 25-yard line and second from the 15. He threw incomplete into a crowd on the first one, but nearly completed the 15-yarder. He found Odunze open in the back of the end zone on the left side, but the referee ruled he did not get both feet down in bounds.

Odunze practiced in full for the first time after an excused absence Saturday and a ramp-up day Sunday and looked good. Williams lofted a 40-yard touchdown pass to him down the left sideline in 11-on-11 work.

