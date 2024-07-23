The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Bears, star Montez Sweat working on versatility

He’s played 3,395 career snaps; all but 75 have been with him lined up outside either tackle.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears are working with Montez Sweat to make their star defensive end more versatile.

“We want flexibility where we can align him,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said Tuesday after the team’s fourth training camp practice at Halas Hall. “We want to utilize his skillset against the offensive line — and not just specific to one position.”

That includes moving him from one side of the line to the other — or from edge rusher to tackle — in specific moments. The latter would be a change for Sweat; he’s played 3,395 career snaps; all but 75 have been with him lined up outside either tackle.

“I really appreciate the fact that he’s embracing that challenge, and everything he’s doing to make his game as well-rounded as possible,” Washington said.

Washington, whom the Bears hired from the Bills this offseason, has been impressed by Sweat’s ability to adjust.

“What we’re doing defensively is different than what he’s done in his career,” he said. “There’s some different subtleties and different things. He’s a quick study. He’s paying attention. He’s picking things up. …

“He’s not hesitant … to ask questions and to say, ‘Listen, I want to get this right. What does this mean to me? How does it fit into the overall construct?’

Sweat, who signed a four-year, $98 million deal after being acquired via trade on Halloween, led both the Commanders and Bears in sacks last year.

“I just love his professional approach,” Washington said. “He’s extremely talented physically. That’s a great base and foundation to have. But you have to combine that with some other things.”

