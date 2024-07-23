The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams has ups, downs on Day 4

Williams made some nice throws, but the offense also stalled at times.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continued to show signs of progress amid some ups and downs.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears finished their first stretch of training camp practices Tuesday, and quarterback Caleb Williams continued to show signs of progress amid some ups and downs.

The two-minute drill at the end of practice encapsulated how the first week has gone for Williams. Down four points, he got the team into the red zone and threw a side-armed pass through the middle to backup wide receiver DeAndre Carter to the seven-yard line to set up first-and-goal.

From there, though, he threw incomplete four times, and the defense won the drill.

Latest on the Bears

“It’s a gut check,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. “They have to dig down deep. They’ve done that. It’s a critical situation, and we’ve gotta find a way to close out the game.”

Williams was choppy early in practice as well. He nearly got picked off by linebacker Jack Sanborn on a short pass to tight end Gerald Everett, but he also showed good recognition hitting rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze for a 40-yard pass down the left sideline when cornerback Tyrique Stevenson slipped in coverage.

Odunze has looked very impressive since getting back on the field. His first full practices were Monday and Tuesday, and he consistently got open and made plays.

The Bears practiced four consecutive days to open camp and will take Wednesday off before resuming Thursday morning. Their first practice in full pads is scheduled for Friday.

