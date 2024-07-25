The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Caleb Williams up and down in Bears' last practice before pads come on

The Bears’ rookie quarterback had an uneven practice, his fourth of training camp, on Thursday. The Bears will hold their first padded practice Friday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph works with quarterback Caleb Williams #18 at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Caleb Williams’ ramp up is over.

Williams didn’t score in the two-minute drill but was sharp in the red zone. His best throw was a red-zone pass in the back left corner of the end zone to Velus Jones, who tapped both feet in bounds.

Asked what he wants to see from Williams in padded practices, coach Matt Eberflus listed two aspects of the quarterback’s game that has nothing to do with helmets and shoulder pads. He wants the quarterback to master the tempo during walk-throughs and to get the team in and out of the huddle the right way.

Per league rules, the Bears needed five days of ramp up — unpadded practices limited to two hours per day — before putting on pads. Their first preseason game is Aug. 1 against the Texans in Canton, Ohio.

