Thursday, July 25, 2024
Bears S Jonathan Owens in awe of wife Simone Biles ahead of trip to Paris to watch her in Olympics

“I just think about how I got so lucky that this is my wife and I get to see her — someone that’s literally at the pinnacle of their sport, and I get to call this my wife,” Owens said.

By  Jason Lieser
   
IMG_5143.jpg

Bears safety Jonathan Owens talks to reporters after practice ahead of his trip to Paris to watch his wife, gymnast Simone Biles, compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Chicago Sun-Times

The chance to see his wife compete in the Olympics this summer was so important to Bears safety Jonathan Owens that he asked the team about it in March when he went into Halas Hall to sign his contract.

Owens is married to gymnastics star Simone Biles, widely considered her sport’s greatest of all time, and will get his first chance to see her in the Olympics when he flies to Paris next week. With the Bears’ blessing — coach Matt Eberflus enthusiastically announced it this week — he will leave after practice Monday and return Aug. 3.

“They were really cool about it — first-class organization,” Owens said Thursday. “I just want to thank them so much for even allowing me to go over and do that. I can’t wait to be able to support her, and I know my family and my wife — she really appreciates it.”

Owens will miss one regular practice, a walk-through and the preseason game against the Texans at the Hall of Fame while in Paris. The Bears initially said they anticipated him being gone more than a week, but Owens clarified that it’ll be a shorter trip.

He said he will continue working out while overseas and will get video recordings of every meeting he misses.

His new teammates seem to be fine with him leaving.

“It’s like everyone’s a gymnastics fan now,” Owens said. “People are asking me questions because you might be walking around the building and see a commercial with her up there. It’s just crazy.

“Guys are just being super supportive, you know? It’s super dope. They’re asking me to bring some souvenirs back.”

Biles, 27, is a four-time gold medalist competing in her third Olympics. Owens, who began dating her in 2020, wasn’t able to attend the games in 2021 due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Biles withdrew from those Olympics because of a mental health issue.

She figures to be a fixture at Bears games this season, and Owens said the plan is for her to join him in Chicago after the Olympics. The couple’s primary residence is in Houston.

Owens acknowledged it’s nerve-wracking watching Biles compete, but it’s also an incredibly rare opportunity.

“It’s amazing — words can’t even describe it,” he said. “I just think about how I got so lucky that this is my wife and I get to see her — someone that’s literally at the pinnacle of their sport, and I get to call this my wife.”

